Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Faegre Drinker, a law firm with a rich history in the United States, has been recognized as the “Law Firm of the Year” by the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts (PVLA). This award celebrates the outstanding pro bono work done by the firm’s attorneys for artists and cultural organizations in the greater Philadelphia area.

Founded in 1837 in Indianapolis, Faegre Drinker has since expanded to 22 offices worldwide and has become a global leader in the legal industry. The firm has always prioritized serving the community, and this award is a testament to its continued commitment to pro bono work.

The seven attorneys recognized for their outstanding pro bono work in the arts community are Robert Cannuscio, Charlotte Damico, Elizabeth Diffley, Sabra Drummond, Robin Sampson, Steven Schwartz, and David Woolf. They have provided free legal services to artists and cultural organizations through PVLA over the past year, spanning multiple practice areas such as corporate, labor and employment, and intellectual property.

  
What
Where


PVLA is a nonprofit legal services organization that aims to empower artists by providing free legal assistance and resources. The organization’s mission is to support a thriving culture of creativity in the greater Philadelphia region by assisting artists and cultural organizations with legal representation, advocacy, and counseling in primarily non-litigation matters.

PVLA’s recognition of Faegre Drinker as the “Law Firm of the Year” is a great honor and a testament to the firm’s commitment to serving the community. It highlights the excellent work done by the seven attorneys and the firm’s overall culture of pro bono service.

Faegre Drinker has a strong commitment to pro bono work and social responsibility. The firm’s pro bono program is designed to provide legal services to underrepresented individuals and organizations in need. The firm also supports numerous community initiatives and charitable organizations, including organizations that focus on arts and culture.

In addition to its commitment to pro bono work, Faegre Drinker has a history of providing exceptional legal services to its clients. The firm’s attorneys are experts in various practice areas, including corporate, environmental, labor and employment, litigation, and intellectual property. With over 1,300 lawyers, Faegre Drinker has the resources and expertise to handle complex legal matters for clients around the world.



Faegre Drinker is known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The firm has been recognized as a top law firm for diversity and has received numerous awards for its efforts in promoting diversity in the legal industry. The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion extends to its pro bono work, ensuring that all individuals have equal access to legal services

The “Law Firm of the Year” award from PVLA is a testament to Faegre Drinker’s continued commitment to pro bono work and serving the community. The firm’s culture of social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and exceptional legal services make it an excellent place to do business with and work.

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

