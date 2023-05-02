Biglaw

TechnipFMC plc’s Credit Facility Refinancing and Performance Letter of Credit Facility: A Milestone Achievement with Simpson Thacher’s Expertise
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

TechnipFMC plc, a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, has completed the refinancing of its existing senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (the “Credit Agreement”) and a new $500,000,000 five-year senior secured multicurrency performance letter of credit facility (the “PLOC”) with the help of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, a leading global law firm.


Simpson Thacher represented JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as arranger and administrative agent in connection with the Credit Agreement refinancing, which increased the commitments available to TechnipFMC to $1,250,000,000 and extended the maturity date. The firm also represented DNB Markets, Inc., as an arranger, and DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, as an administrative agent, in connection with the new PLOC for TechnipFMC.


Founded in 2000, TechnipFMC is a merger between French-based Technip SA and Houston-based FMC Technologies, Inc. The company delivers fully integrated projects, products, and services across the entire oil and gas value chain, providing innovative technologies, systems, and services to meet the world’s energy needs now and in the future.
Simpson Thacher has a long history of representing clients in complex financing transactions. The firm was founded in 1884 and has grown to become one of the world’s leading law firms, with approximately 1,000 lawyers in offices worldwide.

  
What
Where



The firm’s attorneys bring a wealth of experience and expertise to each client’s unique needs, providing tailored solutions to complex legal challenges. In addition to its deep knowledge of finance and banking, the firm is known for its strength in areas such as M&A, private equity, real estate, and litigation.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.


Erland Modesto, Brandon Barton, Jacob Sims, Christine Robb, and Enzo Salamone of Simpson Thacher’s U.S. Banking and Credit team worked on TechnipFMC’s Credit Agreement refinancing and Antti Pesonen, Li Lin, and Sungjoo Ahn of the firm’s U.K. Banking and Credit team. Jon Pall handled UCC matters, while Andrew Purcell and Jacqueline Clinton provided U.S. tax advice. Yash Rupal, Sarah Lindley, Chris Dorman, and Darius Meehan of the firm’s U.K. Tax team provided tax advice on the deal, while Courtney Welshimer advised on intellectual property matters. Pasco Struhs handled ECEB matters, and Mike Isby provided environmental counsel.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!





Simpson Thacher’s role in this deal is a testament to its ability to provide exceptional legal advice and support on complex financing transactions. The firm’s deep knowledge of the energy sector and experience in handling sophisticated financing structures made it the perfect choice to represent TechnipFMC in this refinancing and letter of credit facility.


TechnipFMC’s choice to work with Simpson Thacher on this transaction also reflects the firm’s reputation as a great place to do business with and work. The firm is known for its culture of collaboration, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and focus on innovation and client service. These values are reflected in how the firm approaches each client engagement, ensuring its clients receive the highest level of service and the best possible legal solutions.



In conclusion, Simpson Thacher’s role in TechnipFMC’s Credit Agreement refinancing and PLOC facility is a testament to the firm’s expertise in complex financing transactions and deep knowledge of the energy sector. The firm’s reputation as a great place to do business with and work are reflected in how it approaches each client engagement, providing tailored solutions to complex legal challenges and ensuring its clients receive the highest level of service and support.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Senior Associate/Partner Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Neal & Leroy, LLC, one of the preeminent boutique law firms in the country, is seeking an associate/...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Monica

Description: About the Job: Interested in litigating consumer class actions? Dovel & Luner is cu...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-TX-Houston

Legal Assistant to Criminal Defense & Family Attorneys Small law firm looking for a full-time leg...

Apply now

Legal Admin Assistant

USA-MD-Silver Spring

Seeking to hire new assistant. Immediate opportunity. In office. Our firm is seeking a Legal Admin A...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
63
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
48
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
51
Biglaw

Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
50
Law Students

Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
66
Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
132
Legal Technology News

Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
66
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
55
Legal News

Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
67
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
56
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top