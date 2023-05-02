Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
In a recent revelation, internal records cited by Business Insider and How Appealing indicate that Jane Sullivan Roberts, wife of Chief Justice John Roberts, earned $10.3 million in commissions during her tenure as a legal recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa. The commissions were generated between 2007 and 2014, positioning Roberts among the top earners in the legal headhunting industry.

The whistleblower complaint filed by disgruntled former employee Kendal B. Price shed light on Roberts’ compensation. Price alleged that her spouse’s prominent position possibly influenced Roberts’ extraordinary success. In a previous lawsuit filed in 2014, Price claimed that Roberts and another recruiter collected commissions that should have been attributed to his work. The commission figures were obtained during the litigation, revealing Roberts’ attributed revenue to Major Lindsey as $13.3 million during the specified time frame.

The New York Times previously reported that Roberts earned “millions of dollars in commissions,” but the exact figure remained undisclosed until now. The Times’ report was based on a letter written by Price to Congress and the U.S. Department of Justice, expressing his concerns about the matter.

  
Although Chief Justice Roberts included his wife’s employers in his financial disclosure statements, he did not disclose her clients or the amount of money she earned. Federal judges are only required to list the sources of their spouses’ income, the type of work, and the duration. The chief justice’s actions were in compliance with the conduct code for federal judges and a 2009 advisory opinion, which stated that judges were not obligated to recuse themselves solely because their spouses worked as recruiters for firms.

Jane Sullivan Roberts holds the position of managing partner at Macrae Inc.’s Washington, D.C., office. When approached for comments regarding the controversy, both Roberts and a spokesperson from the Supreme Court declined to provide any statements to Business Insider.

The whistleblower’s revelations have sparked discussions about potential favoritism and conflicts of interest. The substantial commissions earned by Roberts raise questions about the influence her spouse’s position may have had on her success in the legal recruiting industry. As the story unfolds, whether further investigations will be conducted to address these concerns remains to be seen.

In conclusion, the disclosure of Jane Sullivan Roberts’ $10.3 million in commissions as a legal recruiter has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The allegations of potential favoritism tied to her spouse’s position have drawn attention to the issue. As the legal community awaits further developments, this revelation’s implications may have broader implications for the transparency and ethics of legal recruiting practices.



