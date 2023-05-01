Legal Technology News

Elon Musk’s Legal Team’s Outrageous Defense Strategy for Avoiding Deposition Revealed
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent lawsuit against Tesla, attorneys have requested the opportunity to depose Elon Musk to inquire about his previous statements concerning the safety and reliability of the company’s self-driving features. However, Tesla’s legal team has implemented an unexpected defense strategy, suggesting that the statements might have been digitally altered deepfakes.

Surprisingly, Tesla’s lawyers admit uncertainty regarding the authenticity of the statements. This raises the question of whether this issue could be addressed during a deposition. Judge Evette D. Pennypacker, presiding over the case in California, finds Tesla’s argument “deeply troubling to the court,” highlighting the potential for public figures like Musk to hide behind the possibility of their recorded statements being deepfakes.

Judge Pennypacker’s order remains tentative, allowing the parties involved an opportunity to present their case and potentially alter her decision. However, it would be wise for Tesla’s legal team to distance themselves from this argument and regain credibility by pursuing a different approach.

  
What
Where


Acknowledging the seriousness of deepfake technology, which poses significant challenges to intellectual property rights and raises concerns about fraud is important. Nevertheless, the focus has shifted to its potential impact on the civil discovery process. As deepfake technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, more lawyers may attempt questionable arguments, similar to the one presented by Tesla’s legal team.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

The implications of deepfakes in the realm of discovery are significant. The reliability of audio and video evidence is becoming a battleground for attorneys and digital forensic experts, especially in high-profile cases. However, even under the best circumstances, the claim of “this is a deepfake” does not serve as a valid excuse to avoid a deposition entirely.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Curiously, Tesla did not explicitly assert that the statements were deepfakes. Instead, they questioned the possibility, suggesting that the videos could have been manipulated. If this is their stance, it would require Musk to testify under oath that he did not make the recorded statements, prompting a jury to determine the credibility of his claims against the visual evidence.

The sheer absurdity of Tesla’s argument lies in the fact that by raising doubts about the authenticity of the videos, they inadvertently highlight the importance of Musk’s sworn testimony. To win their case, Tesla would need to convince the trier of fact that Musk genuinely believes he did not make those statements, thus justifying a thorough evaluation of his credibility during the deposition.



One cannot help but wonder if Tesla’s legal team fully comprehended the ramifications of their argument. By contesting the validity of the videos, they inadvertently emphasize the significance of Musk’s sworn testimony. This approach opens the door for the court to assess Musk’s assertion under oath, putting the burden of proof on Tesla to convince the jury to trust their denial over the compelling visual evidence.

As the legal battle continues, how the court will ultimately rule on the deposition request remains to be seen. However, this case serves as a reminder of the increasing prominence of deepfake technology in legal proceedings. Attorneys and digital forensic experts must navigate the challenges posed by deepfakes in the discovery process, ensuring the reliability and integrity of audio and video evidence.

In conclusion, the dispute between attorneys in the Tesla lawsuit highlights the contentious issue of deepfakes and their impact on legal proceedings. While the defense’s argument regarding deepfakes raises concerns, it ultimately underscores the importance of Elon Musk’s testimony under oath. As deepfake technology evolves, attorneys and experts must stay vigilant in evaluating and verifying the authenticity of audio and video evidence. The outcome of this case will not only shape the ongoing litigation but also set a precedent for future disputes involving deepfakes.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health Quality Enforcement Section (Statewide - JC-369103)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Job Description The Health Quality Enforcement Section (HQE) seeks experienced litigation attorn...

Apply now

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal

USA-SC-Greenville

Ideal candidate will have experience with all aspects of title searches and updates, preparation of ...

Apply now

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate

USA-CA-Del Mar

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate Young, Minney & Corr, LLPDel Mar, CA, USA Empl...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
51
Biglaw

Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
48
Law Students

Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
66
Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
124
Legal Technology News

Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
66
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
55
Legal News

Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
63
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
56
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
84
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
85
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top