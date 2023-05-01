Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) are facing legal action as consumers and retailers file three proposed class-action lawsuits, accusing the companies of colluding to raise prices on disposable batteries. The complaints, filed on Friday, claim that Energizer, under pressure from Walmart, agreed to inflate wholesale battery prices for other retailers beginning in January 2018. Furthermore, Energizer required these retailers to refrain from undercutting Walmart’s prices.

Allegedly, Walmart’s competitors faced the risk of higher wholesale prices or being cut off by Energizer, the largest U.S. disposable battery manufacturer if they charged lower prices than Walmart at checkout. The lawsuits assert that this scheme resulted in higher prices from Energizer and Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRKa.N) Duracell, which collectively control 85% of the disposable battery market. The price inflation could not be justified by inflation or changes in demand, according to the complaints.

The legal action claims that Energizer, seeking to recover sales lost in 2013 when Walmart terminated its exclusive battery contract with Sam’s Club, established a team named Project Atlas. This team worked to ensure that Walmart’s prices would remain the lowest in the market. The complaints highlight that Energizer and Walmart engaged in anticompetitive behavior, adversely affecting pricing in the disposable battery market.

  
What
Where


In response to the allegations, Walmart stated that it takes such claims seriously and will respond appropriately in court. However, Energizer did not provide any comment regarding the matter when approached for a statement.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing today!

The lawsuits have been filed in a federal court in San Francisco, seeking unspecified compensatory and triple damages under federal and state antitrust laws, as well as various state consumer protection laws. Additionally, the plaintiffs are seeking injunctions to prevent Energizer from linking battery sales to pricing and to compel Energizer and Walmart to rectify the effects of their anticompetitive conduct.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




According to the plaintiffs, Energizer’s share of the U.S. disposable battery market has grown from 40% to over 50% since 2018. The complaints cite a conversation between an Energizer sales representative and the CEO of Portable Power Inc, a Walmart competitor that had been offering lower prices. The representative purportedly admitted that Energizer had adjusted its pricing policies at Walmart’s request, emphasizing that “this is 1000% about Walmart and wanting the best price.”

It is worth noting that Portable Power Inc is leading the lawsuit on behalf of the retailers involved in the legal action.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of these lawsuits will have significant implications for the disposable battery market and the relationships between manufacturers and retailers. If the allegations are proven, Energizer and Walmart could face substantial financial penalties, and the court may impose injunctions to prevent future anticompetitive behavior. Consumers and retailers will be closely watching the progress of these cases as they seek justice and fair pricing in the disposable battery industry.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health Quality Enforcement Section (Statewide - JC-369103)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Job Description The Health Quality Enforcement Section (HQE) seeks experienced litigation attorn...

Apply now

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal

USA-SC-Greenville

Ideal candidate will have experience with all aspects of title searches and updates, preparation of ...

Apply now

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate

USA-CA-Del Mar

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate Young, Minney & Corr, LLPDel Mar, CA, USA Empl...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
51
Biglaw

Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
48
Law Students

Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
66
Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
124
Legal Technology News

Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
66
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
55
Legal News

Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
63
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
56
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
84
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
85
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top