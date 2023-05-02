Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office

Venable LLP, a law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., has recently welcomed Michael Garfinkel as a partner in the Commercial Litigation Group at their Los Angeles office. Mr. Garfinkel is an experienced entertainment and media litigator with over three decades of legal practice. He had previously worked at Venable from 2007 to 2011, and his return has been widely covered in the legal news.

Law360, Bloomberg Law, Attorney at Law, and The Recorder all reported on Mr. Garfinkel’s rejoining Venable, highlighting his expertise in complex industry-specific agreements, trademark, copyright, and right of publicity disputes, trade secrets, defamation, and commercial litigation. He represents a range of clients, including studios, production companies, talent agencies, advertising agencies, and artists.

Mr. Garfinkel’s practice area aligns with Venable’s focus on the entertainment industry. The law firm has been catering to the entertainment and media clients for over a century, with a strong presence in Los Angeles. Venable has an impressive client roster, including top film studios, television networks, and music labels. The firm’s Entertainment and Media Group has represented clients in high-profile cases and is consistently ranked among the best in the industry.

Venable’s roots in the legal profession date back to 1900 when James F. Hood opened a solo practice in Baltimore, Maryland. Over the years, the firm has grown through mergers and acquisitions to become one of the most respected and successful law firms in the United States. Today, Venable has over 850 attorneys across ten offices and provides legal services to clients across various industries, including healthcare, finance, real estate, and technology.

The firm’s success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to client service and ability to adapt to the changing legal landscape. Venable has been at the forefront of legal developments in emerging areas such as cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection. The firm’s lawyers deeply understand the complex legal issues facing clients in today’s business environment, and they provide practical and effective solutions to meet their needs.

Mr. Garfinkel’s return to Venable is a testament to the firm’s reputation as a great place to work and do business with. The law firm has been recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. It has received numerous accolades for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. Venable’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace has helped it attract and retain top talent from diverse backgrounds, enabling it to provide exceptional legal services to clients across various industries.

In conclusion, Venable LLP’s history and reputation as a top law firm, combined with Mr. Garfinkel’s expertise in entertainment and media litigation, make it an excellent choice for clients needing legal services. The firm’s commitment to client service, innovation, diversity, and inclusion makes it an excellent place to do business with and work.

