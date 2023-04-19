Legal News

Justice Thomas Reports Income from Defunct Real-Estate Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Justice Clarence Thomas of the United States Supreme Court has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that he had listed hundreds of thousands of dollars in household income from a Nebraska real-estate firm on his financial disclosure forms over the last two decades, even after the firm closed in 2006.

The real-estate firm in question is Ginger Ltd. Partnership, initially listed as a partnership between Ginni Thomas, Justice Thomas’ wife, and her parents and three siblings. The company owned and leased residential lots in two developments outside of Omaha.

In 2006, the Ginger Ltd. Partnership disbanded, and its residential lots were transferred to a new company, Ginger Holdings LLC. According to the Washington Post, the new company’s business address did not change from the old one, but state incorporation records for Ginger Holdings do not mention Ginni Thomas.

  
What
Where


While this misstatement could be seen as a mere paperwork error, it is one of many errors and omissions that Justice Thomas has made on required annual financial disclosure forms over the past several decades. This has raised questions about how seriously Justice Thomas takes his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public.

Your dream legal job is just a few clicks away. Search BCG Attorney Search now!

In addition to the Ginger Ltd. Partnership issue, Justice Thomas has faced other financial disclosure problems. For example, in April of 2021, ProPublica reported that Justice Thomas was treated to vacations, private jet flights, and yacht cruises by GOP megadonor and billionaire Harlan Crow but failed to report the trips. Ethics experts have said that the failure to disclose the jet flights may have violated a Watergate-era law on gift disclosures.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In another instance, ProPublica reported that Justice Thomas did not disclose that a company owned by Harlan Crow bought a home and two vacant lots from Thomas in 2014. Thomas’ mother continued to live in the home, and experts have said that Justice Thomas’ failure to disclose the sale violates a federal disclosure law that applies to justices and other officials.

Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to upholding democratic values, alleged in 2011 that Justice Thomas failed to report more than $686,000 in income his wife earned while working for the conservative Heritage Foundation. At the time, Justice Thomas said the information was “inadvertently omitted due to a misunderstanding of the filing instructions.”



Justice Thomas recently amended his disclosure form in 2020 after failing to report reimbursements for travel costs to teach at two law schools. He did, however, disclose the teaching income. The group Fix the Court flagged the issue. (Justice Sonia Sotomayor also failed to disclose reimbursements for a commencement speech, Fix the Court said.)

The issue of financial disclosure is serious for Supreme Court justices, as they are subject to the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, which requires them to file annual financial disclosure reports. The purpose of these reports is to provide transparency and accountability to the public, as well as to prevent conflicts of interest.

Some legal experts have criticized Justice Thomas for his lax attitude toward financial disclosure. For example, the University of California, Irvine law professor Richard Hasen said, “There is a sense that Justice Thomas does not take his financial disclosure obligations as seriously as he should.”

Justice Thomas and his wife have not responded to requests for comment on the Ginger Ltd. Partnership issue or any other financial disclosure problems that Justice Thomas has faced over the years.

Overall, the financial disclosure issue is important for Supreme Court justices, as it helps maintain the integrity and impartiality of the Court. Justice Thomas’ past failures to accurately report his finances raise questions about his commitment to transparency and accountability and may damage the public’s trust in the Supreme Court as an institution.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Litigation Attorney

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Please note this summary job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Receptionist

USA-TN-Nashville

Legal Secretary/Receptionist Overview Baker Foster Potter, P.C. is a growing family law and cr...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Springfield, Illinois)

USA-IL-Springfield

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
137
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
100
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
127
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
71
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings biden
56
Legal News

Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
77
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
99
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022 exam
53
Law Students

Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
146
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 19, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Barr & Young Attorneys

Barr & Young Attorneys: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Exceptional Legal Services with a Focus on HR Practices and Business Ethics Barr & Young Attorneys is a leading law firm in Northern California, known for its commitment to providing […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top