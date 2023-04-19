Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Settles Allegations of $7.2M in Unpaid Taxes in Landmark Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Williams & Connolly partner, Robert Shaughnessy, has agreed to pay more than $7.2 million to settle a federal government civil suit for unpaid federal income taxes. In a joint motion for a consent judgment, the agreement was made with Susan Shaughnessy, a person living in his home. Reuters first reported the news.

According to the motion filed on April 17th, Robert and Susan Shaughnessy agreed to pay $7,258,580 for unpaid tax liabilities for tax years ranging from 2001 through 2006, 2008 through 2011, and 2016. They will also have to pay statutory interest dating back to January 2023.

It is worth noting that Williams & Connolly partners can make more than $2 million a year, as reported by Reuters.

  
What
Where


According to his law firm biography, Robert Shaughnessy is a civil litigator whose practice includes commercial torts, false advertising, contract disputes, class actions, trademarks, copyrights, product liability, and environmental matters.

Ready to find your next big challenge in the legal field? Look no further than BCG Attorney Search.

The settlement of the unpaid taxes case highlights the importance of complying with tax laws and regulations, even for high-ranking members of law firms. It is a reminder that the consequences of failing to pay taxes can be significant, regardless of one’s position or standing in the legal profession.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Tax evasion is a serious offense resulting in criminal charges and hefty fines. In Robert Shaughnessy’s case, the federal government pursued a civil suit, which can still carry substantial financial penalties. The settlement also demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring all individuals pay their fair share of taxes.

The joint motion for consent judgment in this case is a legal mechanism that allows both parties to agree on the terms of a settlement without going to trial. It is a common way to resolve civil disputes, particularly in tax cases.



The case serves as a cautionary tale for other high-ranking members of law firms, reminding them of the importance of adhering to tax laws and regulations. Failure to do so can have serious consequences for both individuals and their firms.

In conclusion, the settlement of Robert Shaughnessy’s unpaid taxes case underscores the importance of tax compliance, even for high-ranking members of law firms. The settlement serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of failing to pay taxes, including significant financial penalties and damage to one’s reputation. It also highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring all individuals pay their fair share of taxes.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Litigation Attorney

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Please note this summary job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Receptionist

USA-TN-Nashville

Legal Secretary/Receptionist Overview Baker Foster Potter, P.C. is a growing family law and cr...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Springfield, Illinois)

USA-IL-Springfield

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
137
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
100
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
127
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
71
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings biden
56
Legal News

Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
77
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
99
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022 exam
53
Law Students

Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
146
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 19, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Barr & Young Attorneys

Barr & Young Attorneys: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Exceptional Legal Services with a Focus on HR Practices and Business Ethics Barr & Young Attorneys is a leading law firm in Northern California, known for its commitment to providing […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top