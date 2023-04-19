BigLaw Partner Settles Allegations of $7.2M in Unpaid Taxes in Landmark Case

Williams & Connolly partner, Robert Shaughnessy, has agreed to pay more than $7.2 million to settle a federal government civil suit for unpaid federal income taxes. In a joint motion for a consent judgment, the agreement was made with Susan Shaughnessy, a person living in his home. Reuters first reported the news.



According to the motion filed on April 17th, Robert and Susan Shaughnessy agreed to pay $7,258,580 for unpaid tax liabilities for tax years ranging from 2001 through 2006, 2008 through 2011, and 2016. They will also have to pay statutory interest dating back to January 2023.



It is worth noting that Williams & Connolly partners can make more than $2 million a year, as reported by Reuters.



What

Where

Search Jobs

According to his law firm biography, Robert Shaughnessy is a civil litigator whose practice includes commercial torts, false advertising, contract disputes, class actions, trademarks, copyrights, product liability, and environmental matters.

Ready to find your next big challenge in the legal field? Look no further than BCG Attorney Search.



The settlement of the unpaid taxes case highlights the importance of complying with tax laws and regulations, even for high-ranking members of law firms. It is a reminder that the consequences of failing to pay taxes can be significant, regardless of one’s position or standing in the legal profession.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Tax evasion is a serious offense resulting in criminal charges and hefty fines. In Robert Shaughnessy’s case, the federal government pursued a civil suit, which can still carry substantial financial penalties. The settlement also demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring all individuals pay their fair share of taxes.



The joint motion for consent judgment in this case is a legal mechanism that allows both parties to agree on the terms of a settlement without going to trial. It is a common way to resolve civil disputes, particularly in tax cases.



The case serves as a cautionary tale for other high-ranking members of law firms, reminding them of the importance of adhering to tax laws and regulations. Failure to do so can have serious consequences for both individuals and their firms.



In conclusion, the settlement of Robert Shaughnessy’s unpaid taxes case underscores the importance of tax compliance, even for high-ranking members of law firms. The settlement serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of failing to pay taxes, including significant financial penalties and damage to one’s reputation. It also highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring all individuals pay their fair share of taxes.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More