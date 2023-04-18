Former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain Joins Law Firm O’Melveny as Partner

Ron Klain, former White House Chief of Staff under President Joe Biden, is returning to the law firm O’Melveny & Myers as a partner. Klain, who previously worked at O’Melveny from 1999 to 2004, will lead the firm’s strategic counseling and crisis management practice, splitting his time between Washington and New York.



In his new role, Klain will focus on “cutting-edge legal challenges,” including the regulation of artificial intelligence tools, tensions between the United States and China, and the sustainable investing movement. He will represent executives and corporate boards in the technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and finance industries and will also be a member of the firm’s executive committee.



While Klain said he does not expect to do legal work for Biden’s anticipated 2024 re-election campaign, he stated that he would likely serve as an informal outside advisor. He emphasized that his focus would be on his law practice.



O’Melveny, a Los Angeles-based firm with a significant presence in Washington, has a tradition of attracting former government officials to its leadership ranks. Klain cited this tradition as one reason he chose to return to the firm, stating that he was attracted by the firm’s “tradition of people going into and coming back from public service.”

During his previous stint at O’Melveny, Klain served as general counsel to Al Gore’s recount committee following the controversial 2000 U.S. presidential election. He also represented AOL and housing finance giant Fannie Mae.



As White House Chief of Staff, Klain was responsible for driving Biden’s policy agenda and overseeing staffing decisions. He prioritized shepherding Biden’s judicial appointees through the nomination and U.S. Senate confirmation process, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Klain had also served as Chief of Staff to Vice President Al Gore and to Biden when he was Vice President under President Barack Obama.



Klain’s return to O’Melveny is significant, as he brings a wealth of legal and political expertise to the firm. His focus on cutting-edge legal challenges, such as the regulation of artificial intelligence tools and sustainable investing, aligns with the firm’s reputation for handling high-stakes litigation and advising clients on complex legal matters.



Klain’s decision to return to O’Melveny also underscores the importance of public service in the legal profession. Many lawyers and law firms view public service as a way to give back to the community and gain valuable experience that can be applied in private practice. Klain’s return to O’Melveny is a testament to the firm’s commitment to public service and to its ability to attract top legal talent with a strong sense of civic responsibility.



In conclusion, Ron Klain’s return to O’Melveny & Myers as a partner is a significant development in the legal and political spheres. His expertise in strategic counseling and crisis management, combined with his focus on cutting-edge legal challenges, will be invaluable to the firm’s clients in the technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and finance industries. Klain’s decision to return to O’Melveny also underscores the importance of public service in the legal profession and highlights the firm’s tradition of attracting top legal talent with a strong sense of civic responsibility.



