Legal News

Law Firm Scammer Escapes Conviction Thanks to Speedy Trial Deadline
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Nigerian citizen, Omoefe Okoro, accused of defrauding law firms and lawyers out of over $30 million has won a dismissal of charges against him in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson of the Middle District of Pennsylvania ordered the dismissal of charges in a March 31 decision. Judge Wilson ruled that violating Okoro’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial required dismissal.

Okoro was indicted in 2012 on mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. At the time of the indictment, he was living in Canada. Okoro was arrested in February 2017 after being charged with defrauding law firms and lawyers in the U.S.

After unsuccessfully challenging his extradition, Okoro arrived in the U.S. and made his initial appearance in August 2018. He was ordered to be detained pending trial. Okoro filed his fourth motion to dismiss the case which led to the order of dismissal.

  
What
Where


In her ruling, Judge Wilson acknowledged that the “cumbersome and lengthy” extradition process accounted for the delays from indictment until arraignment. She noted that the delay should not be attributed to Okoro or the government. She also evaluated other delays, including continuances early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and attributed some to Okoro, some to the government, and many to neither side.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Judge Wilson noted that the length of the delay was extraordinary and presumptively prejudicial. She wrote that Okoro’s pretrial detention, which was oppressive, contributed to his impairment to defend the indictment due to the extraordinary passage of time. The court found that Okoro had suffered specific and general prejudice due to his detention.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




During his detention, Okoro developed a lump in his nose and throat, making it difficult to swallow. He attributed his increasing congestion to the constant fog of synthetic marijuana in prison, which caused him to wake up at night gasping for air. He also contracted COVID-19 in prison, and his blood pressure worsened. Okoro has not been able to see his wife and son because they live in Canada and are not U.S. citizens.

Okoro’s lawyer, Kenneth Wesley Mishoe, said his client was released after Wilson’s decision. Mishoe expressed hope that the ruling would breathe new life into the Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, regardless of whether the government appeals.



In conclusion, Okoro’s case highlights the importance of the speedy trial rule in protecting defendants’ rights to a fair trial. The delay in Okoro’s case, which was attributed to the cumbersome extradition process and other factors, violated his right to a speedy trial. While the court acknowledged that some delays were due to Okoro and the government, most were neutral. The court’s decision to dismiss the charges against Okoro reminds prosecutors and courts to ensure that defendants’ rights to a speedy trial are protected.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Sebring

Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P. A. has an immediate opening for a Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
119
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
150
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
94
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
402
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
98
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
98
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
122
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
121
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
216
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 13, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation: A Legal Team with a Positive Work Culture, Exceptional HR Practices, and Commitment to Business Ethics Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation is a leading law firm that offers legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top