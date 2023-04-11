Legal News

Trump’s Latest Legal Battle: Desperate Attempt to Block Pence Testimony in New York
Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is set to return to New York City this week to face the latest legal battles. He is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Thursday as part of a $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Mr. Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit alleges that they were involved in a decade-long fraud scheme to overinflate the value of his assets.

This legal battle is just one of many that Mr. Trump has faced since leaving the White House in January 2021. In August, he sat for a deposition where he pleaded the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer questions that could incriminate him. The upcoming deposition will mark his return to New York just one week after his last visit. He was arrested and charged with 34 felonies over hush money payments made before the 2016 presidential election.

However, the legal battles do not end there for Mr. Trump. The former president is trying to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. This attempt to block Pence’s testimony is the latest in a series of efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to impede investigations into the events of that day.

  
The January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was a shocking and unprecedented American history. It began as a rally of Trump supporters who believed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him. Mr. Trump spoke to the crowd and encouraged them to march to the Capitol, where Congress was certifying the election results. The mob stormed the building, causing chaos and destruction and disrupting the certification process.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

The riot's aftermath has led to numerous investigations and legal battles, including Mr. Trump's attempts to block the testimony of Mike Pence. The former president's legal troubles show no signs of abating, and his actions will likely be closely scrutinized for years. He continues to fight against the various lawsuits and investigations, insisting that he has done nothing wrong.

