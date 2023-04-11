Restructuring Partner with Akin Gump Transitions to Cleary after Many Years

International law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has announced the appointment of David Botter as a partner in its New York office. Botter, who joins from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, brings 24 years of experience in the legal industry, during which time he has played a role in a number of large-scale restructuring cases.



Botter has described Cleary’s restructuring practice as smaller but well-positioned to handle challenging cases. He has previously crossed paths with the firm’s lawyers, having represented one group of creditors in the high-profile bankruptcy of telecommunications company Nortel Networks, which saw global fees for lawyers and advisers reach almost $1.9bn. Cleary had represented Nortel in the proceedings.



Botter has also been involved in restructuring Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico, representing a group of noteholders. Cleary had represented Apollo Global Management in the same restructuring.



In welcoming Botter to the firm, Michael Gerstenzang, Cleary’s managing partner, noted that the appointment complements the January 2023 hiring of Solomon Noh and Alastair Goldrein from Dechert in London.

Akin Gump has thanked Botter for his contributions to the firm and wished him well in his new role.



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is an international law firm with a significant presence in the US and Europe and is known for its work in complex, cross-border legal matters. The firm has been involved in high-profile restructuring cases, including the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, and has advised clients such as American Express, BP, and Citigroup.



In summary, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton’s appointment of David Botter as a partner in their New York office is a strategic move that brings significant restructuring expertise to the firm. Botter’s track record of involvement in complex restructuring cases, including the high-profile Nortel Networks bankruptcy, will undoubtedly bolster Cleary’s impressive restructuring practice. With its global presence and reputation for handling complex cross-border legal matters, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is well-positioned to continue to provide clients with top-notch legal advice and representation.



