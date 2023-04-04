Biglaw

Cohen Milstein Partner in Shocking Scandal: Charged with Possessing Child Pornography While Leading Sex-Abuse Team
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, a prominent US law firm, has terminated the employment of Michael T. Dolce, a partner in its Palm Beach Gardens, Florida office. The decision followed charges of possessing child pornography against the 53-year-old lawyer, who led the firm’s sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and domestic abuse team. According to a press release from March 29, police found around 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on Dolce’s electronic devices during an FBI agent raid on his home on March 15.

A Cohen Milstein bio for Dolce that has since been deleted stated that he exclusively represented children and adult survivors of sex crimes. His termination came after the firm stated that it was “stunned and saddened by these appalling allegations” and was “focused on attending to the needs of our clients and staff and continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation.”

The accusations against Dolce are alarming, given his position as a leading expert on sexual abuse and child sex trafficking, prompting some to question whether his cases may have been compromised.

  
What
Where


The incident also highlights the risks that law firms face concerning employee misconduct. In recent years, several large law firms have faced similar controversies involving lawyers and staff members accused of sexual harassment, discrimination, or other unethical behavior. The potential impact of such incidents on a firm’s reputation and client trust can be severe, particularly in the current climate where companies are under increased scrutiny for handling sensitive issues.

Don’t leave money on the table. Make sure you’re earning what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Cohen Milstein’s response to the situation has been swift, with the firm moving quickly to distance itself from Dolce and emphasizing its commitment to cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, the full impact of the scandal remains to be seen, particularly regarding the outcome of Dolce’s cases and the firm’s future handling of similar sensitive matters.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Pasadena

Job Summary Flores Ryan, LLP specializes in handling construction transactions and litigation for...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
63
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London Latham & Watkins
45
Biglaw

Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London
Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies Morgan & Morgan
42
Biglaw

Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
42
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
75
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case
Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement White & Case
75
Biglaw

Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement
New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case data breach
48
Legal News

New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case
WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push wilmerhale
44
Biglaw

WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
81
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top