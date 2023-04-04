Cohen Milstein Partner in Shocking Scandal: Charged with Possessing Child Pornography While Leading Sex-Abuse Team

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, a prominent US law firm, has terminated the employment of Michael T. Dolce, a partner in its Palm Beach Gardens, Florida office. The decision followed charges of possessing child pornography against the 53-year-old lawyer, who led the firm’s sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and domestic abuse team. According to a press release from March 29, police found around 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on Dolce’s electronic devices during an FBI agent raid on his home on March 15.



A Cohen Milstein bio for Dolce that has since been deleted stated that he exclusively represented children and adult survivors of sex crimes. His termination came after the firm stated that it was “stunned and saddened by these appalling allegations” and was “focused on attending to the needs of our clients and staff and continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation.”



The accusations against Dolce are alarming, given his position as a leading expert on sexual abuse and child sex trafficking, prompting some to question whether his cases may have been compromised.



The incident also highlights the risks that law firms face concerning employee misconduct. In recent years, several large law firms have faced similar controversies involving lawyers and staff members accused of sexual harassment, discrimination, or other unethical behavior. The potential impact of such incidents on a firm’s reputation and client trust can be severe, particularly in the current climate where companies are under increased scrutiny for handling sensitive issues.

Cohen Milstein’s response to the situation has been swift, with the firm moving quickly to distance itself from Dolce and emphasizing its commitment to cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, the full impact of the scandal remains to be seen, particularly regarding the outcome of Dolce’s cases and the firm’s future handling of similar sensitive matters.



