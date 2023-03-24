Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig Bolsters NJ Presence with Former Prosecutor and Leading Gibbons Practice Leader
Greenberg Traurig, a prominent law firm with a presence in over 40 locations worldwide, has announced that it has hired Kevin Walsh, a former practice leader from Gibbons, to join its team as a shareholder in New Jersey. Walsh, who previously co-chaired Gibbons’ government and regulatory affairs group, will be based in Greenberg Traurig’s Florham Park office, where he will be a part of the firm’s white-collar defense and special investigations and litigation practices.

As part of his role, Walsh will advise clients on criminal and regulatory government investigations, white-collar defense, and general business litigation. He will also bring extensive experience in the education sector. He has worked with clients on Title IX investigations, employee discrimination claims, and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Walsh’s career spans several years, during which time he has held several key positions in the legal industry. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, he was the acting general counsel for Seton Hall University and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey. His wealth of experience makes him a valuable addition to Greenberg Traurig’s team, particularly as the firm seeks to expand its presence in the state.

  
According to a statement issued by Greenberg Traurig, Walsh’s decision to join the firm was driven, in part, by its roster of former federal prosecutors. The firm’s team includes several former U.S. attorneys who bring a wealth of experience in criminal and civil matters. Walsh will undoubtedly benefit from the expertise of these individuals, renowned for their skill in handling complex legal cases.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Torcicollo, managing director of Gibbons wished him well in his new role.

Greenberg Traurig is one of the world’s leading law firms, with over 2,200 attorneys in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The firm is renowned for its expertise in various practice areas, including corporate law, real estate, intellectual property, and litigation. With the addition of Kevin Walsh to its team, Greenberg Traurig is well-positioned to continue its growth in New Jersey and beyond as it seeks to provide its clients with the highest level of legal counsel and representation.



