Legal Technology News

TikTok’s Triumph: US Trademark Trial Victory for Stitch Video Feature
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

TikTok has emerged victorious in a trademark lawsuit brought against it by Stitch Editing Ltd, a British video-editing company. The case centered around TikTok’s “Stitch” feature, which allows users to splice other videos on the platform into their own.

Stitch Editing argued that TikTok’s use of the “Stitch” name infringed upon its trademark rights and gave users the mistaken impression that the companies were affiliated. The company had requested $116 million in damages.

However, a federal jury in Los Angeles disagreed, ruling that TikTok’s use of the “Stitch” name did not violate Stitch Editing’s trademark rights. The jury rejected Stitch Editing’s argument that the use of the name confused consumers and threatened to drown out its brand.

  
What
Where


The verdict is a significant win for TikTok and highlights the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in the age of social media. As social media platforms continue to innovate and develop new features, companies need to protect their unique innovations and brand names.

TikTok had argued that Stitch Editing’s trademark did not give it a “global monopoly on the use of the word ‘Stitch’ to refer to the process of combining video clips.” The company contended that “Stitch” is a generic term used widely in the industry to describe video-editing techniques.

Stitch Editing is a well-known video-editing company that has edited commercials for Nike, Samsung, and Louis Vuitton and music videos for artists like the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga. The company has built a strong reputation in the industry and has a significant online presence.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with over a billion active users. The platform has been praised for its innovative features, which have helped to attract a diverse user base.

In conclusion, the verdict in the Stitch Editing case is a reminder of the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in the age of social media. As social media platforms continue to innovate and develop new features, companies must be vigilant in protecting their unique innovations and brand names. The verdict will likely be seen as a significant win for TikTok and highlights the platform’s continued success and popularity.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Barbara

A rare opportunity to litigate in paradise: The Santa Barbara, California office of a nation...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
84
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
68
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
72
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
114
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
110
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
251
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
116
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
88
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
111
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance ai for lawyers
108
Legal Technology News

Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance

Legal Career Resources

March 10, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cooley LLP

Cooley LLP: An Attorney and Staff-Friendly Firm with a Client-Centric Approach and Promising Growth As one of the leading law firms in the world, Cooley LLP strives to deliver an unsurpassed level of legal services to its clients. From its […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top