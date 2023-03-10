Law Students

Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan in Chaos: Experts Suggest Untested Plan B
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is uncertain as the US Supreme Court considers whether the education secretary has the power to forgive debts for 40 million Americans under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act. The Biden administration has a backup plan if the court strikes down the program. Michael Connelly, an attorney for student loan borrowers challenging the relief, said that the administration would try again using the authority provided by the Higher Education Act (HEA) and follow the proper notice and comment rulemaking process.

Legal scholars are still determining if the education act is a valid Plan B. Using the HEA raises many unanswered questions, including what would happen to student debts in the interim, whether it would survive another legal challenge, and whether it would be worth the effort with a presidential election less than a year away.

Boston-based attorney Adam Minsky said there is a provision in the education law that grants the education secretary broad authority to “compromise, waive, or release” federal student loan obligations. The Education Department recently invoked the HEA in agreeing to discharge some federal loans as part of a class action settlement. However, the law has never been used for an overall cancellation plan.

  
What
Where


DaliÃ© JimÃ©nez, a professor and director of the Student Loan Law Initiative at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, said it is unclear if the government could bypass specific notice and comment rulemaking requirements. If it can’t, the rule could get stuck in the drafting stage long after the election.

The Education Department is also facing a lawsuit from an online lender that wants people to start paying student loans again. SoFi Bank and SoFi Lending Corp., which offer federal student loan borrowers private funding to refinance their loans, allege it was unlawful for Biden to extend the freeze on payments while its forgiveness plan is being prosecuted. The companies say the moratorium has hurt their bottom line.

Tara Grove, a federal courts and constitutional law professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, said political campaign managers must determine what will most appeal to voters. The administration may decide it has no other choice but to try again. The alternative would be to reinstate payments while working on a rule, which may be worse. Luke Herrine, an assistant professor and expert in student loan law at the University of Alabama School of Law, said the Education Department should start canceling debts with its HEA authority and not wait to be sued.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, the future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is still being determined as legal scholars debate the validity of using the HEA as a backup plan. While the program faces a Supreme Court challenge, the Education Department also faces a lawsuit from an online lender that wants people to start paying student loans again. The Biden administration must consider what will be most appealing to voters as it navigates the legal and political hurdles of providing relief to student loan borrowers.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Barbara

A rare opportunity to litigate in paradise: The Santa Barbara, California office of a nation...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
84
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
68
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
72
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
114
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
110
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
251
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
116
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
88
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
111
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance ai for lawyers
108
Legal Technology News

Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance

Legal Career Resources

March 10, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cooley LLP

Cooley LLP: An Attorney and Staff-Friendly Firm with a Client-Centric Approach and Promising Growth As one of the leading law firms in the world, Cooley LLP strives to deliver an unsurpassed level of legal services to its clients. From its […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top