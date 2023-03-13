Best Law Firms to Work For: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP â€“ A Client-Centric, Attorney & Staff Friendly Firm

An Overview of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is an international law firm that has been providing legal services for over two hundred years. It is one of the most respected and sought-after legal firms in the world, having offices in all major cities across the globe. The firm is renowned for its client-centric approach and commitment to providing an attorney and staff-friendly working environment.

Positive Approach & Growth Path

The firm emphasizes creating a positive and supportive working atmosphere for its attorneys and staff. This is reflected in the highly competitive salaries and benefits that the firm offers its employees. Freshfields also provides its employees with a range of learning and development opportunities and attractive career progression pathways.

The firm takes a proactive approach to ensure its clients receive the best legal advice and representation. It has a rigorous process for assessing and managing new cases. Freshfields has highly experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering the best solutions for its clients.

The firm also takes a long-term approach to client relationships, reflected in its commitment to developing long-term relationships. It is also committed to providing its clients the best possible service and advice. It regularly reviews and updates its services to ensure its clients receive the best legal advice and representation.

Highly Recommended by Former Employees

Former employees have highly recommended Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. A former employee said: “Interning at Freshfields at a very early stage of my legal career was truly an all-inclusive experience. Work-wise, I got the opportunity to get involved in several technical tasks within a wide range of case situations. I sat with the Corporate Team. I was excited to get involved in the team’s efforts, even if my contribution was unimportant. I got acquainted with several high-profile and inspiring individuals, attended conference calls, and got insights on cases that the firm handles. All employees were friendly and got useful guidance by lunching with trainees who had just been in my place.”

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a leading international law firm that takes a client-centric, attorney & staff-friendly approach to ensure a positive growth path. Its commitment to providing its clients with the best possible legal advice and representation, and its supportive working environment for its attorneys and staff, make it one of the world’s most respected and sought-after law firms. With its long-term commitment to developing a positive client relationship and its rigorous process for assessing new cases and managing existing ones, it is easy to see why former employees have highly recommended Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.”

