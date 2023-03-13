Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP â€“ A Client-Centric, Attorney & Staff Friendly Firm

An Overview of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is an international law firm that has been providing legal services for over two hundred years. It is one of the most respected and sought-after legal firms in the world, having offices in all major cities across the globe. The firm is renowned for its client-centric approach and commitment to providing an attorney and staff-friendly working environment.

  
What
Where


Positive Approach & Growth Path

The firm emphasizes creating a positive and supportive working atmosphere for its attorneys and staff. This is reflected in the highly competitive salaries and benefits that the firm offers its employees. Freshfields also provides its employees with a range of learning and development opportunities and attractive career progression pathways.

The firm takes a proactive approach to ensure its clients receive the best legal advice and representation. It has a rigorous process for assessing and managing new cases. Freshfields has highly experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering the best solutions for its clients.

The firm also takes a long-term approach to client relationships, reflected in its commitment to developing long-term relationships. It is also committed to providing its clients the best possible service and advice. It regularly reviews and updates its services to ensure its clients receive the best legal advice and representation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Highly Recommended by Former Employees

Former employees have highly recommended Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. A former employee said: “Interning at Freshfields at a very early stage of my legal career was truly an all-inclusive experience. Work-wise, I got the opportunity to get involved in several technical tasks within a wide range of case situations. I sat with the Corporate Team. I was excited to get involved in the team’s efforts, even if my contribution was unimportant. I got acquainted with several high-profile and inspiring individuals, attended conference calls, and got insights on cases that the firm handles. All employees were friendly and got useful guidance by lunching with trainees who had just been in my place.”

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a leading international law firm that takes a client-centric, attorney & staff-friendly approach to ensure a positive growth path. Its commitment to providing its clients with the best possible legal advice and representation, and its supportive working environment for its attorneys and staff, make it one of the world’s most respected and sought-after law firms. With its long-term commitment to developing a positive client relationship and its rigorous process for assessing new cases and managing existing ones, it is easy to see why former employees have highly recommended Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.”

See law firm reviews about Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7g2w/Freshfields-Bruckhaus-Deringer-LLP/rankings

See law firm reviews about Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=52

Write a review of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7g2w/Freshfields-Bruckhaus-Deringer-LLP/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford

Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon

Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria

Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior corporate associate attor...

Apply Now

Senior Tax Counsel

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior tax counsel with 10+ year...

Apply Now

Most Popular

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
108
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
116
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
48
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
124
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
84
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
45
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
76
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
118
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
147
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Legal Career Resources

March 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wright Kim Douglas, ALC

Wright Kim Douglas, ALC: Providing Client-Centric, Attorneys/Staff Friendly, and Growth-Oriented Legal Services Introduction Finding a law firm that prioritizes the needs of its clients while fostering a positive work environment for its attorneys and staff can be challenging. Wright Kim […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top