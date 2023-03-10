Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

Santa Claus, the tooth fairy, an honest lawyer and an old drunk are walking down the street together when they simultaneously spot a hundred dollar bill.
Who gets it?
The old drunk, of course.
The other three are mythological creatures.
