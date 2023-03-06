Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The trial of two former 21st Century Fox executives accused of bribing South American soccer officials has ended, with lawyers for the defendants assailing the credibility of the government’s star witness. Carlos Martinez and Hernan Lopez were charged with wire and securities fraud conspiracy, with allegations that they schemed to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative broadcasting rights for international soccer tournaments. Alejandro Burzaco, a cooperating witness, testified that his former business partners knew about and approved the bribes.

In closing arguments at Brooklyn federal court on Friday, a lawyer for Martinez told jurors that Burzaco had run the scheme in secret and falsely accused his client in the hope of getting a lighter sentence as part of his deal with prosecutors. “Cooperation agreements aren’t magic wands,” said lawyer Steven McCool. “They don’t turn liars into truth-tellers.” Meanwhile, a lawyer for Burzaco argued that his client had been “truthful and consistent” and that it was “absurd” to suggest he was lying in his “highly corroborated” testimony.

The case is part of a broader corruption probe of global soccer, and its governing body, FIFA, which has led to numerous convictions since US and international authorities made their first arrests in 2015. Over the seven-week trial, jurors saw emails, contracts, and business records that prosecutors say reveal a years-long scheme to bribe top officials at CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body.

  
What
Where


The defense argued that none of the documents directly implicated Martinez or Lopez and said Burzaco’s stories of meetings where the three men discussed the bribes were fiction. “Burzaco had nothing to gain and everything to lose by bringing Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez in (on the scheme),” said David Sarratt, an attorney for Lopez. Full Play Group SA, a co-defendant, is also accused of bribing soccer officials. The Argentina-based sports marketing company’s lawyers have argued that bribery is an entrenched part of doing business in South America and, therefore, not fraudulent.

During her closing rebuttal, prosecutor Kaitlin Farrell said that Burzaco’s testimony was “devastating” but disputed his centrality to the case, describing him as a guide through the corrupt world of international soccer. “This is a document case that has a narrator,” Farrell said. The prosecution argued that the defendants knew of the bribes and that the evidence proved their guilt. The jury will now deliberate on the case and deliver a verdict. If convicted, Martinez and Lopez face potential prison sentences and hefty fines.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

Corporate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Our corporate law team is searching for an attorney with 4+ years of corporate and transactional exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

We are searching for an attorney with 4+ years of commercial real estate experience, excellent acade...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NC-Winston Salem

We are searching for an attorney with 4+ years of commercial real estate experience, excellent acade...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus king spalding
51
Breaking News

Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
51
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
California Panel Recommends Developing a Customized Bar Exam for the State bar exam
46
Law Students

California Panel Recommends Developing a Customized Bar Exam for the State
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
119
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
119
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
55
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
63
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
66
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
67
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data

Legal Career Resources

March 6, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Motivating and Managing its Lawyers Lawyers are integral to any law firm, and their motivation and management are crucial to its success. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top