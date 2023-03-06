Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling, two leading law firms, have ended their merger discussions. The announcement was made in a joint statement in which the firms stated that a combination at this time was not in the best interest of either firm. The decision comes after months of preliminary and exploratory conversations between the two firms, first reported in December 2022.

The proposed merger between the transatlantic law firm Hogan Lovells, which employs 2,600 lawyers worldwide, and Shearman & Sterling, a New York-founded firm with 850 lawyers, would have resulted in one of the biggest mergers in recent years. The combined entity would have been a top global firm by revenue, consolidating the position of both firms in the competitive legal industry.

However, the recent departure of several partners from Shearman & Sterling raised questions about the firm’s stability and prospects. In particular, the Munich office of Shearman saw a group of 20 lawyers and advisors leave to join Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, with three partners, including the head of Shearman’s German offices, among them. The loss of key talent is a significant concern for law firms, as it can affect the firm’s ability to serve its clients and generate revenue.

  
The collapse of the merger talks between Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling highlights the challenges of combining two large and complex organizations. Mergers and acquisitions in the legal industry are becoming increasingly common as firms seek to expand their global reach, diversify their practice areas, and gain a competitive advantage. However, merging two law firms can be fraught with difficulties, including client conflicts, cultural differences, and governance structures.

The recent increase in law firm mergers highlights the trend toward consolidation in the industry. For example, Holland & Knight recently completed its merger with Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, creating a firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers. Other notable tie-ups include Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s combination with Buckley. The pace of law firm mergers is expected to accelerate in the coming years as firms seek to adapt to the changing landscape of the legal industry.

In conclusion, the collapse of the merger talks between Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling is a reminder of the challenges and complexities of combining two prominent law firms. While a merger could have created a top global firm by revenue, the decision to call off the talks is understandable given the recent departures of key partners from Shearman. Nevertheless, both firms are likely to continue to explore other opportunities for growth and expansion as they seek to adapt to the changing landscape of the legal industry.

