Finnegan Law Firm Welcomes U.S. Homeland Security Privacy Chief to Their Team
Intellectual property-focused law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner has announced hiring Lynn Parker Dupree to lead a new privacy practice group. The move comes as law firms increasingly hire privacy and data security lawyers to help clients navigate cyberattacks and comply with new laws and regulations in the US and beyond.

Parker Dupree was most recently the chief privacy officer and chief Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) before leaving the role in January. Prior to joining the DHS in March 2021, she worked as director of governance and controls for Capital One Corp.

The new group at Finnegan will initially focus on privacy compliance and governance. Finnegan, founded in Washington, D.C., and has around 300 lawyers, has worked on some privacy matters in the past but “it wasn’t a focus of the firm” until now, according to Anand Sharma, its chair.

  
What
Where


Parker Dupree’s hiring clearly indicates that Finnegan intends to make privacy a core practice area. Parker Dupree’s experience in privacy and FOIA matters makes her a valuable addition to the firm as it seeks to build a team of lawyers with expertise in this field.

In recent years, law firms have increasingly focused on hiring privacy and data security lawyers as clients seek advice on navigating the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity threats and complying with new laws and regulations. While efforts to pass new privacy legislation at the federal level in the US have stalled, several states, including California, Virginia, and Colorado, have passed their laws.

Parker Dupree said she was attracted to the opportunity to work with colleagues with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds at Finnegan. Her previous experience includes working at the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an independent executive branch agency and holding other federal government roles.

Finnegan’s new privacy practice group is expected to work closely with the firm’s existing intellectual property practice. Intellectual property and privacy laws often intersect, particularly in data protection and cybersecurity.

Parker Dupree’s hiring is a significant move for Finnegan as it seeks to expand its privacy and data security capabilities. With her wealth of experience and expertise, she is well-positioned to help the firm establish itself as a leader in this area. The move also reflects the growing importance of privacy and data security issues in today’s world and the increasing demand for legal expertise.



