Best Law Firms to Work For: Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP

Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP is a law firm with a positive work environment, dedicated colleagues, and a commitment to excellence. Despite some challenges with management and work-life balance, the reviews from former and current employees are overwhelmingly positive.



One review describes the company as having “nice, hard-working, smart people,” and another says the firm has “great cultures and an amazing team.” These comments demonstrate that the company’s employees are dedicated and talented, which likely contributes to the firm’s success.



Additionally, several reviews highlight the firm’s commitment to building a positive company culture. One review notes that the company invests a lot in its employees’ happiness by providing free lunches and doing fun activities for its employees. Another review praises the firm for having a “true lifestyle” approach, which values work-life balance and functions like a team. These comments suggest that the company values its employees and wants to create a positive work environment.



However, some reviews mention management and HR as ineffective or difficult to work with. For instance, one review says management will “run you ragged if you let them.” While this is a concern, it’s essential to recognize that no company is perfect and that all workplaces have challenges.



To address these issues, the firm could consider taking a more positive approach to management. This could include providing more support and resources to managers, focusing on employee well-being and development, and creating a more inclusive and collaborative work environment. For example, implementing training programs for managers to develop their leadership skills, providing mental health resources to employees, and facilitating opportunities for cross-functional collaboration could all contribute to a more positive work environment.



In conclusion, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP is an excellent workplace with a dedicated and talented team and a commitment to building a positive company culture. While there are management and work-life balance challenges, these can be addressed through a positive approach to management that focuses on employee well-being and development. Overall, the company’s positive reviews suggest that it is an excellent workplace for those looking to work in law.

