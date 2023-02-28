Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Perkins Coie, a leading law firm in the United States, has announced that it will lay off 58 business professionals across its offices in the country. The decision to downsize the workforce was attributed to the rising costs and transformations in the delivery of legal services.

In a memo issued by the firm’s managing partner, Bill Malley, he acknowledged the legal industry’s challenges due to macroeconomic forces and market conditions that are driving up costs at a higher rate than revenue. He further stated that Perkins Coie was not immune to these challenges and had to make difficult decisions to ensure the firm’s long-term sustainability.

The memo also noted that beyond the immediate economic environment, Perkins Coie was navigating deep transformations in the workplace and the way legal services are provided. The firm now operates more than ever in national teams that provide specialized support across time zones and locations. The firm uses technology in new ways to deliver information more efficiently and automates tasks that previously were manual. It also builds custom solutions tailored to client needs and innovates how it prices and delivers legal services.

  
The memo explained that these changes had compelled the firm to transform its business by rethinking roles, restructuring departments, and reimagining how they work together to serve their clients. As a result, Perkins Coie let go of some of its business professionals to ensure it was properly positioned for future success.

In conclusion, Perkins Coie’s decision to lay off 58 business professionals highlights the legal industry’s challenges. The firm’s move to transform its operations and adopt new strategies is necessary to ensure its long-term sustainability. However, it is essential to recognize these decisions’ impact on employees and support those affected. Ultimately, the legal industry will need to continue evolving and adapting to the changing landscape to remain competitive and relevant in the coming years.

