Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team

Cooley, a US-based law firm, has announced its expansion in Colorado with the addition of five private equity partners from Perkins Coie, a global law firm. The team comprises Sonny Allison, the former head of Perkins Coie’s Denver office, and other Denver-based dealmakers – Kester Spindler, Danielle Fortier, Amelia Davis, and Jeffrey Beuche, who previously led Perkins Coie’s M&A practice. The hiring of the new team follows Cooley’s layoff of 150 employees, including 78 lawyers, in the US. The move is a part of the law firm’s strategy to expand its operations in the Mountain West region, which offers promising growth opportunities for law firms.



Allison co-led the Perkins Coie team that advised US miner Thompson Creek Metals during its acquisition by Canadian mining firm Centerra Gold for about $1.1 billion in 2016. Fortier was also involved in the deal.



According to Allison, the decision to join Cooley was driven by the law firm’s reputation and expertise in private equity transactions. He stated that the layoffs at Cooley did not deter his team from joining the law firm as the business decision, as explained to them, made sense.



Perkins Coie has wished Allison and the other team members well in their move. Cooley’s expansion in Colorado and hiring new team members has brought greater depth and expertise to the law firm’s private equity practice. The acquisition is also expected to strengthen the law firm’s ability to serve clients in the Denver market.



Cooley’s decision to expand its operations in the Mountain West region follows the trend of several other US-based law firms. Foley Hoag, a Boston-based firm, opened its first US office outside the Northeast in Denver. At the same time, Philadelphia-founded Cozen O’Connor announced the opening of its office in Boulder, Colorado, just an hour north of Denver, where the law firm already has an office.



In conclusion, Cooley’s acquisition of the private equity team from Perkins Coie is expected to enhance the law firm’s operations in the Denver market. The law firm’s decision to expand its operations in the Mountain West region follows the trend of other US-based law firms that have identified growth opportunities in the region. Despite the recent layoffs at Cooley, the law firm remains committed to its expansion plans and is optimistic about the prospects.

