Breaking News

Sierra Leone Rejects Jenner Law Firm’s Lawsuit Over $8 Million Fee
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Sierra Leone has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by law firm Jenner & Block seeking $8 million in legal fees, claiming the lawsuit is vague and imprecise. Lawyers for Sierra Leone said Jenner had failed to demonstrate that it was owed any more than the $3.6 million the West African country had already paid to the Chicago-based law firm. The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, and no hearing dates have yet been set.

Jenner & Block filed its lawsuit in November, claiming it had “vigorously represented” Sierra Leone in a legal matter involving an iron ore contractor pursuing claims that potentially exposed the country to $1.8 billion in damages. According to the lawsuit, the dispute was settled without Sierra Leone paying any monetary compensation. Jenner’s complaint said the firm was suing Sierra Leone for legal work done between 2019 and 2021 that “turned out to be far more complex and voluminous than either party initially contemplated.”

In their filing, Sierra Leone’s attorneys said that Jenner’s complaint was “void of precision” regarding what Sierra Leone allegedly agreed to pay Jenner & Block “beyond the terms of the parties’ agreement.” The attorneys argued that the law firm had provided valuable services to the Republic but that these services were valued at an agreed-upon flat fee of $1,500,000 per year. They claimed that Sierra Leone had already paid Jenner & Block $3.6 million, the amount agreed upon in the contract.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit stemmed from a contract dispute in which Sierra Leone claimed concessionaire Gerald International Ltd breached its contract to remove and sell iron ore from mines. Sierra Leone retained Jenner & Block in 2019 for legal work on the matter involving Gerald. In its lawsuit, Jenner & Block claimed that Sierra Leone acknowledged that additional payment to the firm was “required and appropriate.”

A representative from the country’s U.S. embassy and a lawyer for Sierra Leone did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the case. Similarly, a Jenner attorney who filed the lawsuit did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

In summary, Sierra Leone has urged the Washington, D.C., federal judge to dismiss Jenner & Block’s lawsuit seeking $8 million in legal fees, claiming that the lawsuit lacks clarity and that the law firm has not demonstrated that it is owed more than the $3.6 million that has already been paid to it. The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, and no hearing dates have been set yet.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!






REFERENCES:

Sierra Leone rebuffs law firm Jenner’s $8 million fee lawsuit



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Full Job Description We are seeking a highly qualified litigation associate attorney with at leas...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Employment & Administrative Mandate Section (JC-347850)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Employment and Administrative Mandate (EAM) Section of the California Department of Justice is l...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY STAFF ATTORNEY POSITION LSE is a statewide non-profit organizat...

Apply now

Legal Assistant with Civil Litigation Experience (location is flexible)

USA-FL-Fleming Island

Full Job Description JOIN OUR TEAM! WORK FROM OUR FLEMING ISLAND, MANDARIN, OR ST. AUGUTINE OF...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
41
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
40
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
44
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
44
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
46
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
43
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
41
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
72
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
187
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top