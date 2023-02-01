Legal News

New York AG Calls for Increased Sanctions against Donald Trump
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, is seeking sanctions against former US President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization, and their lawyers for their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. James filed the lawsuit last September, alleging that the defendants were involved in a decade-long scheme to manipulate asset values and Trump’s net worth to induce banks and insurers to provide better terms. On January 26, the defendants filed formal answers where they denied or claimed to lack sufficient knowledge about many of the accusations, a typical response in similar lawsuits.

In a letter to the Manhattan judge overseeing the case, Arthur Engoron, James said that many of the responses were “demonstrably false,” frivolous, or otherwise improper. She believes the Trumps should lose some of their defenses and face sanctions. James says the court has warned the defendants and their lawyers about their “continued invocation of meritless legal claims,” but the message was not taken.

James has criticized Trump’s response of objecting to being labeled the “inactive president” of the Trump Organization during his White House term, despite having used the description in a sworn deposition in October 2021. She has also criticized Ivanka Trump for saying she does not know if she has personally met with bankers or can confirm the contents of her emails.

  
What
Where


James has rejected arguments by Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, that she lacked standing to sue and “acted contrary to the ancient and customary norms” governing prosecutors. She says Judge Engoron has already rejected their contention that she was pursuing a political “witch hunt.”

Earlier in January, Donald Trump ended two legal challenges to James’ lawsuit after a Florida judge imposed $937,989 of sanctions against him and his lawyer for filing a “completely frivolous” lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton of trying to rig the 2016 US presidential election. James asked for sanctions the same day that new video from her office’s August 10 deposition of Donald Trump was released, showing the former president repeatedly refusing to answer questions, citing his right against self-incrimination under the US Constitution.

Donald Trump has called James’ lawsuit a “vindictive and self-serving fishing expedition, the likes of which this country has perhaps never seen before.” He believes that anyone in his position who doesn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be foolish.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, New York’s Attorney General is seeking sanctions against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization, and their lawyers for their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants were involved in a decade-long scheme to manipulate asset values and Trump’s net worth to induce banks and insurers to provide better terms. Despite being warned by the court about their inappropriate responses, the Trumps and their lawyers have not taken the message, leading James to seek sanctions.



REFERENCES:

New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Preeminent plaintiff-focused civil litigation firm in downtown Boston seeks ambitious and aspiring&#...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Associate Attorney Prestigious Personal Injury Law Firm seeks Associate Attorney  MUST be...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm, with a large and rapidly growing national presence, is expanding its Rochester, NY ...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms with offices throughout t...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
56
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
67
Legal News

Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
75
Legal News

Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
128
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
62
Legal News

Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
82
Home

Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
173
Legal News

Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
150
Legal Layoff News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
55
Home

Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts
161
Legal News

ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts

Legal Career Resources

January 31, 2023 The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker

Questions Answered In This Article What is the BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker? The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker is a tool that tracks and records layoffs at law firms. What kind of information does the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top