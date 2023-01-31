Legal News

Justice Department Takes Down Hive Ransomware Network – Efforts to Combat Cybercrime
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that they have been conducting a disruption campaign against a notorious ransomware group called Hive. This campaign has been ongoing for several months, and its focus was on a group that targeted critical infrastructure and international businesses with ransomware attacks. Hive’s activities resulted in millions of dollars in cryptocurrency being extorted through ransom payments.

The news of the disruption was made public on Thursday morning when the FBI seized Hive’s website. At a news conference following the seizure, FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed that the FBI had gained access to Hive’s control panel in July 2022. The FBI has been working to provide decryption keys to victims, thus saving them from paying ransom fees, while Hive remained unaware.

The FBI has offered decryption keys to around 1,300 victims, preventing them from paying ransom fees, and has identified over 1,500 victims in over 80 countries that Hive had targeted. Through ransom payments, Hive had made over $100 million.

  
What
Where


The DOJ stated that the German Federal Criminal Police and the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit have also seized Hive’s servers. This was a significant victory for the DOJ and the FBI in combating cybercrime, especially ransomware.

Ransomware is malicious software that prevents access to a computer’s files until a ransom is paid. This type of cyber attack can devastate individuals and organizations, as it often results in the loss of sensitive data and financial losses. The disruption of Hive is a strong message to other ransomware groups and cybercriminals that the DOJ and FBI are committed to combating this threat.

In conclusion, the disruption of Hive is a significant event in the fight against cybercrime, especially regarding ransomware. The FBI’s efforts to provide decryption keys to victims, along with the seizure of Hive’s servers by international law enforcement, have prevented millions of dollars in ransom fees and stopped the spread of this malicious software. The DOJ and FBI’s commitment to combating cybercrime conveys that these malicious activities will not be tolerated.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



US Justice Department disrupts Hive ransomware network

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Preeminent plaintiff-focused civil litigation firm in downtown Boston seeks ambitious and aspiring&#...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Associate Attorney Prestigious Personal Injury Law Firm seeks Associate Attorney  MUST be...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm, with a large and rapidly growing national presence, is expanding its Rochester, NY ...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms with offices throughout t...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
56
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
67
Legal News

Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
75
Legal News

Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
128
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
62
Legal News

Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
82
Home

Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
173
Legal News

Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
150
Legal Layoff News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
55
Home

Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts
161
Legal News

ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts

Legal Career Resources

January 31, 2023 The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker

Questions Answered In This Article What is the BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker? The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker is a tool that tracks and records layoffs at law firms. What kind of information does the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top