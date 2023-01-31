John Eastman Facing Disbarment by California State Bar for Election Challenges

The State Bar of California recently filed disciplinary charges against attorney John Eastman due to his involvement in former President Donald Trump’s attempts to contest the results of the 2020 election. The notice was filed by Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona, who stated that Eastman violated his obligations under section 6068 of the state bar’s Business and Profession Code. This code outlines the responsibilities of attorneys to uphold the US Constitution and laws by engaging in appropriate conduct.



State bar officials claim that by supporting President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Eastman breached section 6068 of the Business and Profession Code. Eastman wrote two legal memos that proposed strategies to prevent President Biden from taking office, including evading electoral college procedures. However, the state bar officials assert that these strategies lacked legal support and were based on misleading facts and assertions.



Eastman is facing a total of 11 charges, including an attempt to mislead a court, misrepresentation of facts regarding the 2020 election results, and exhibiting moral turpitude in his statements about deceased citizens voting in the election. These charges are being brought against him by the Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar of California, seeking Eastman’s disbarment before the State Bar Court.



It is important to note that the state bar’s disciplinary charges against Eastman are serious, as they carry significant consequences for an attorney’s reputation and livelihood. Disbarment is a severe punishment and results in an attorney being permanently banned from practicing law. To be disbarred, the allegations against Eastman must be proven before the State Bar Court, and he will have the opportunity to defend himself against the charges.



The State Bar of California’s action against John Eastman highlights the crucial role that attorneys play in upholding the law and protecting the integrity of the legal system. Attorneys are expected to act following their ethical obligations and to use their legal expertise to serve the best interests of their clients within the bounds of the law. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of lawyers acting ethically and professionally at all times.



In conclusion, the legal news surrounding the disciplinary charges against John Eastman is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to ensure that attorneys adhere to the highest standards of ethical conduct. The state bar’s action highlights the severe consequences that can result from engaging in behavior that violates an attorney’s ethical obligations and raises essential questions about the role that attorneys play in shaping public opinion and shaping the outcome of elections.

