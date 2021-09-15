Law Students

NORTHEASTERN’S LAW SCHOOL RANKED TOP IN THE US FOR PUBLIC INTEREST LAW
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Northwestern University’s law school, which focuses on social justice lawyering and experiential learning, has been named the top US law school for public interest law. 

The Northwestern University School of Law was named top in the nation for public interest law. Its graduates include a state attorney general who sued a debt collection company, a pending White House nominee for the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts and a former U.S. senator.

Northeastern was rated No. 1 in PreLaw magazine’s recently published “Back to School” issue, which is aimed at prospective law students. Featured on the cover is Emily Massell, a second-year student and associate editor of the Northeastern University Law Review.

  
What
Where


“Northeastern University is a prime example of a school that places an emphasis on funneling lawyers into that field,” the magazine wrote in the article titled “Best Schools for Public Service.”

Northeastern has been recognized for its public service work in the past, but it was only in third place as recently as 2020. Northeastern University topped the list this year, beating the City University of New York and several UC institutions.

The schools were graded based on three categories: employment, field-relevant curricula, and loan repayment options.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In addition to being ranked nationally, Northeastern Law is also ranked nationally because of its emphasis on experiential learning and social justice law, according to professors.

James Hackney, dean of Northeastern’s law school since 2018, says public interest entails everything from immigration law to public health to representing victims of domestic violence. “It means an impact on society, which is important for us as law schools,” he explains.



The public interest has traditionally been viewed through a narrow frame based mainly on direct client representation, says Hackney, but there are many other ways to affect the public interest.

Hackney cites Northeastern’s Center for Public Interest Advocacy and Collaboration (CPIAC), which works closely with the Center for Law, Innovation, and Creativity and the Center for Health Policy and Law. “All three of them intersect, so although one is designated as public interest, the other two have public interest implications as well.”

Stephanie Hartung is a resident fellow at the CPIAC, where she is involved with our Cradle-to-Prison (C2P) Pipeline research project, an interdisciplinary venture that studies the processes that send children and youth into jails.

As director of the school’s Legal Skills in Social Context program, she offers first-year law students the opportunity to work in a non-profit legal organization to address systemic inequities in the law, including housing, voting rights, education, and criminal justice.

“Through this collaborative work, students not only develop critical lawyering skills such as collaboration, creative thinking, and problem-solving, but they are also exposed to ongoing systemic inequities and work side-by-side with organizations seeking to address them in meaningful ways,” says Hartung, who started her career as a public defender.

Northeastern’s public interest work is recognized nationally, she notes, “illustrates what Northeastern Law students already know- that through their law school curriculum, co-op experiences, and clinical experience they can become conscientious lawyers.”

Hackney reports that graduates of the class of 2021 conducted 137,000 hours of public interest co-ops, with 36 percent landing public interest jobs.

Morgan Wilson graduated from the law program in 2017 and currently works at the university’s Domestic Violence Institute as a legal fellow. Clients often have multiple legal issues going on at the same time when she works there.

“Someone facing abuse might choose to stay in a difficult relationship because they’re concerned about housing instability and food instability. They have kids. They might be a homemaker. They’re concerned that they don’t have the financial capital to move out. They might be concerned about their immigration status,” Wilson says.

One of the distinguishing characteristics of Northeastern Law is that it looks at clients in their entirety, beyond the legal aspects of their case.

“The university recognizes the importance of holistic lawyering that includes wraparound care,” she says. “That manifests in both the way that they teach their doctrinal classes and their elective offerings as well as their clinical program.”

It was always Wilson’s dream to be able to help others through her career. During the Obama administration, she was a political appointee at the Justice Department. Then she saw how sentencing disparities, lack of constitutional protections, and access to justice issues impacted certain groups differently.

“So for me, I always knew that legal services are where I wanted to end up,” she says. “When I looked at law schools, I looked at schools where I knew that that interest in serving others would be not only recognized but prioritized.”

According to Hartung, the law faculty are fortunate to instruct students who have such passion for justice, especially those who have served as community activists and reformers prior to attending law school.

“It is a joy and an inspiration to teach students who we know to have the capacity to change law and policy for the better in meaningful ways,” she says.

Related Items:, ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trial Attorney

USA-GA-Suwanee

Boutique law firm in Suwanee, Georgia, specializing in litigation including FELA, Locomotive Inspect...

Apply now

Banking and Transactional Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. is now accepting applications for an attorney position in our banking and ...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Paralegal

USA-TX-Dallas

Summary: Provides leadership to bankruptcy staff and implements processes that result in improv...

Apply now

Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Job Summary Texas Consumer Bankruptcy law firm is seeking an experienced consumer bankruptcy atto...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Middletown

Middletown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Hartford

Hartford office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional associ...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-East Haven

East Haven office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Ogletree Deakins Launches Workplace Investigations and Organizational Assessments Practice Group
13
Legal News

Ogletree Deakins Launches Workplace Investigations and Organizational Assessments Practice Group
Top 10 Most Expensive Law Schools (2021)
22
Law Students

Top 10 Most Expensive Law Schools (2021)
Law Schools With The Most Scholarly Impact (2021)
43
Law Students

Law Schools With The Most Scholarly Impact (2021)
North Carolina’s Legislature Approves Ban on Lifted Fender Modifications
10
Legal News

North Carolina’s Legislature Approves Ban on Lifted Fender Modifications
NORTHEASTERN’S LAW SCHOOL RANKED TOP IN THE US FOR PUBLIC INTEREST LAW
29
Law Students

NORTHEASTERN’S LAW SCHOOL RANKED TOP IN THE US FOR PUBLIC INTEREST LAW
Pretium Sets Up Legal Investment Group
26
Legal News

Pretium Sets Up Legal Investment Group
New Colorado Laws Can Change Lives, Say Two Mothers Who Pushed For Them
21
Legal News

New Colorado Laws Can Change Lives, Say Two Mothers Who Pushed For Them
112 UVA Law Alumni To Clerk in 2021
14
Law Students

112 UVA Law Alumni To Clerk in 2021

Legal Career Resources

June 30, 2021 The Law Firm Salary Raise Saga: Part 2

A salary war that was started by Milbank LLP on June 10, 2021 saw more and more firms join the race to retain and lure the best talent. To summarize, Milbank offered an initial salary raise to its associates bumping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top