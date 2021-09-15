Legal News

North Carolina’s Legislature Approves Ban on Lifted Fender Modifications
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The North Carolina legislature voted earlier this year to prohibit squatted trucks in the state. Well, the bell has finally tolled and the squatted trucks will no longer be welcome as of Dec. 1. In addition, if their drivers break the law three times within a year, they will have their license suspended – evidently, they mean business.

House Bill 692 passed the House of Representatives and was sent to the Senate, but a modified version was passed and signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper on Aug. 30. As of now, a vehicle with suspension modifications that simultaneously raise the front and lower the rear fenders of any vehicle-the signature look of the squatted truck-will be illegal.

As of today, the North Carolina vehicle code prohibits lifting or lowering a passenger vehicle by more than six inches. Nevertheless, the ratified legislation (available for download here) eliminates that specification and instead sets a limit of no more than four inches between the front and rear fenders to prevent squatting trucks.

  
What
Where


Please note that this only applies to vehicles with modified “suspension, chassis, or frame,” so your 2000 Honda Insight and vintage Cadillac DeVille are safe.

Although the text of the bill changed between then and when it was passed, the law still gets rid of the paragraph that prohibits owners from raising or lowering their vehicles beyond the current six-inch limit. Having removed that text, it seems that car owners are now free to raise and lower their vehicles limitlessly, so long as no other violations are committed, such as exceeding 13 feet.

Those who are repeat offenders will have their licenses suspended automatically.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Aside from making squatting illegal, the law makes it mandatory for the courts to revoke a driver’s license from anyone who is convicted three or more times within a 12-month period. Offending drivers will have their licenses suspended for at least one year.

Divisiveness was a major part of the legislation. The issue sparked a battle between opposing petitions, with more than 70,000 people pledging to make the modifications illegal and another 20,000 opposing it. 



Squatted trucks were long overdue for a ban, despite other dangerous modifications that should be restricted. In the name of clout, egregiously parked trucks pose a risk to pedestrians and motorists by obscuring their view of the road. It remains to be seen whether drivers will adapt to the law by modifying their fender arches.

Related Items:, ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trial Attorney

USA-GA-Suwanee

Boutique law firm in Suwanee, Georgia, specializing in litigation including FELA, Locomotive Inspect...

Apply now

Banking and Transactional Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. is now accepting applications for an attorney position in our banking and ...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Paralegal

USA-TX-Dallas

Summary: Provides leadership to bankruptcy staff and implements processes that result in improv...

Apply now

Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Job Summary Texas Consumer Bankruptcy law firm is seeking an experienced consumer bankruptcy atto...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Middletown

Middletown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Hartford

Hartford office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional associ...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-East Haven

East Haven office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Ogletree Deakins Launches Workplace Investigations and Organizational Assessments Practice Group
13
Legal News

Ogletree Deakins Launches Workplace Investigations and Organizational Assessments Practice Group
Top 10 Most Expensive Law Schools (2021)
22
Law Students

Top 10 Most Expensive Law Schools (2021)
Law Schools With The Most Scholarly Impact (2021)
43
Law Students

Law Schools With The Most Scholarly Impact (2021)
North Carolina’s Legislature Approves Ban on Lifted Fender Modifications
10
Legal News

North Carolina’s Legislature Approves Ban on Lifted Fender Modifications
NORTHEASTERN’S LAW SCHOOL RANKED TOP IN THE US FOR PUBLIC INTEREST LAW
29
Law Students

NORTHEASTERN’S LAW SCHOOL RANKED TOP IN THE US FOR PUBLIC INTEREST LAW
Pretium Sets Up Legal Investment Group
26
Legal News

Pretium Sets Up Legal Investment Group
New Colorado Laws Can Change Lives, Say Two Mothers Who Pushed For Them
21
Legal News

New Colorado Laws Can Change Lives, Say Two Mothers Who Pushed For Them
112 UVA Law Alumni To Clerk in 2021
14
Law Students

112 UVA Law Alumni To Clerk in 2021

Legal Career Resources

June 30, 2021 The Law Firm Salary Raise Saga: Part 2

A salary war that was started by Milbank LLP on June 10, 2021 saw more and more firms join the race to retain and lure the best talent. To summarize, Milbank offered an initial salary raise to its associates bumping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top