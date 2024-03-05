Jacksonville University College of Law Receives Provisional Accreditation from the American Bar Association

Jacksonville University College of Law has achieved a significant milestone by securing provisional accreditation from the American Bar Association (ABA). This achievement marks the first instance of a new U.S. law school gaining such recognition since 2017.

Provisional Accreditation Granted

Since its establishment in August 2022, Jacksonville Law has been steadfastly working towards accreditation. Six months after its inception, the institution applied for provisional accreditation from the ABA. This designation is crucial as it ensures that the inaugural graduating class, slated to finish their studies in the spring of 2025, will be eligible to sit for the bar exam in any state.

Addressing a Decline in Accredited Law Schools

The landscape of ABA-approved law schools in the United States has experienced a decline over the past decade. Several law campuses have closed their doors, with at least seven closures recorded. Notably, the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law was the last new law school to obtain provisional ABA accreditation in 2017. It achieved full accreditation in 2022.

Among the closures was the for-profit Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, which faced various challenges including declining enrollment, financial deficits, accreditation issues, and poor post-graduation outcomes. Its closure left Jacksonville as the largest U.S. city without a law school.

Jacksonville University College of Law: Filling a Void

Recognizing the need to fill this void, Jacksonville University stepped in and announced plans for a new law school in 2022. The institution appointed Nicholas Allard, a former dean of Brooklyn Law School and senior counsel at Dentons, as the dean of the law school.

Progress and Expansion

With an initial class of 14 students in 2022 and a subsequent cohort of 26 first-years in 2023, Jacksonville Law has been steadily progressing. The university is currently renovating four floors of a downtown building to serve as the permanent home for the law school.

Emerging Trends in Legal Education

Jacksonville University College of Law is not alone in its venture into legal education. Other universities are also making strides in this field. The Wilmington University School of Law opened in August with 20 students, becoming Delawareâ€™s second law school. Additionally, High Point University in North Carolina, a private Christian university, is preparing to welcome its inaugural cohort of law students this fall.

Future Prospects

With provisional accreditation secured, Jacksonville Law is set to apply for full ABA accreditation in 2026. This accreditation will further solidify its position within the legal education landscape and ensure the continued success of its graduates.

