Venable LLP Adds Patent Litigation Partners From Dentons

Venable LLP has announced the addition of a group of five partners to its Intellectual Property Litigation-Technology Practice Group. The incoming partners will be joining different offices of the firm.

Manny J. Caixeiro and Laura Wytsma will join the firm’s Los Angeles office, Timothy J. Carroll and Steven M. Lubezny will join the firm’s Chicago office, and Elizabeth M. Manno will join the firm’s Washington, District of Columbia office. All five partners join the firm from Dentons. In addition to these five partners, Vivian Sandoval will also be joining the firm’s Chicago office as an associate.

Mr. Carroll has provided legal representation to clients ranging from emerging companies to industry leaders in high-stakes patent litigation. He has focused his practice on technologies including mobile applications, messaging systems, location-based services, medical devices, green technologies, and content-management platforms. He has successfully litigated dozens of trade secret cases related to military weaponry and defense systems, financial technologies, and aerospace products, and has vast legal experience in post-grant proceedings.

Mr. Lubezny provides legal representation to clients in litigation in district courts across the United States. He focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation and counseling clients on issues related to patent infringement, false advertising, trade secret misappropriation, and trademark infringement. He has previously worked as senior counsel at Perkins Coie LLP for more than six years. He earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology in 2001.

Mr. Caixeiro focuses his practice on representing industry leaders in challenging and complex litigation matters. He also handles complex commercial and intellectual property disputes across an array of industries including medical devices, software, entertainment, and financial services.

Ms.Wytsma represents clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation and proceedings in federal courts with a focus on patent and appellate litigation. She has extensive litigation experience as lead counsel. She completed her law degree at George Mason University- Antonin Scalia Law School in 1996.

Ms. Manno provides legal advice to national and international clients in the technology industry on matters related to patent infringement and other intellectual property issues. She has secured wins for clients throughout various stages of patent litigation. She has extensive legal experience in the technology industry related to GPS, wireless devices, semiconductors, databases, and medical devices.

Dom Conde, Venable’s Intellectual Property Division co-chair, said, “We are thrilled that Tim, Manny, and their team are joining Venable. They are outstanding IP litigators who are client focused. They will be the third significant group of outstanding IP lawyers who have joined us in the last two months. They see what we know, namely that lawyers in Venable’s IP Group work together as a team and are unsurpassed in experience, depth, and quality. By joining us, they will further enhance that team spirit and reputation.”

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Carroll said, “Venable takes pride in investing in its attorneys and offers a true partnership, which is what our team is looking for. The firm has exceptional IP litigation talent and industry experience over many geographic regions, which is very appealing to our practice, as it will enable us to grow our existing client base. We have worked hard to build an ethnically diverse team and look forward to being embraced by Venable.”

