Boutique Firms With the Most Yale Law School Graduates

Robbins Russell is a litigation boutique that focuses on Supreme Court and appellate litigation, civil and criminal trial litigation, antitrust counseling and litigation and government investigations and enforcement proceedings. The firm boasts 8 Yale Law grads of a total of 38 attorneys. The firm’s roster of clients includes several Fortune 500 companies, defense contractors, hedge funds, financial institutions, technology companies, major accounting firms, and individual business executives and government officials.

While litigation is the name of the game at Robbins Russell, its practice breadth is broad. Among the areas the firm focuses on are appellate, antitrust, debtor-creditor, internal investigations, bankruptcy, internal investigations, government contracts, false claims act, I.P., government contracts, securities and shareholder litigation, professional malpractice, and white-collar.

Founded by two Berkley Law classmates, Durie Tangri is proof that daydreams can become a reality. Founding partners Ragesh Tangri, Daralyn Durie, and Mark Lemley were all classmates at Boalt Hall and practiced together at Keker & Van Nest. In 2008 the trio left Keker and founded Durie Tangri. The firm got off to a fast start when they managed to convince Ticketmaster, Google, and biotech firm Genentech to sign on as clients on day one. Since then the San Francisco IP boutique has grown to just over 20 attorneys who focus on intellectual property, privacy, contract, civil litigation in the areas of professional liability, commercial matters, and class actions.

Although relatively small, Durie Tangri represents big names including LinkedIn, Netflix, Google, Facebook Twitter, Fitbit, Zynga, and Microsoft.

A globally recognized litigation boutique Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss specialize in international financial disputes, financial compliance, insurance and reinsurance advice white collar defense and investigations, and representation and cross-border commercial litigation.Â

The firm represents leading corporations, financial institutions, insurers, family conglomerates, public officials and professionals facing complex, high-stakes problems, such as complex insolvency, financial disputes,insurance or reinsurance disputes, patent litigation, government relations initiatives or white collar criminal investigations or prosecutions.Â

With a national practice focused on litigation, Chicago based Goldman Ismail is a litigation boutique firm with offices in Dallas and Santa Monica. With 40 experienced lawyers with a proven track record of success in high stakes litigation, the firm succesfully manages overcoming strategic challenges that arise in complex cases requires lawyers who have been there before.Â

Goldman Ismail specializes in large-scale cases: major product liability, mass tort, antitrust,intellectual property, and other high-stakes commercial litigation for large US and multinational companies. Well-known for their command of complex scientific and technical issues (four of their attorneys are also MDs) and are consistently called upon to try these difficult cases across the country before judges, juries, and arbitrators.

Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s preeminent Fortune Global 500 corporations based here and abroad.Â

In less of a decade, with only 37 attorneys, of which 4 are Yale Law grads, MoloLamken has made a name for itself among the heavy hitters of boutique litigation shops. The litigation boutique focuses on white collar criminal defense, complex business litigation, and intellectual property.

Heavyweight laywers Jeffrey Lamken andSteven Molo took a gamble and left well-established BigLaw firms to start their own boutique in October of 2009, in the midst of the recession. MoloLamken had made its mark, winning six cases in the U.S. Supreme Court and ataining success in number of trial and appellate courts. The firm is known for taking on bet-the-farm cases andpushing cases toward trial, and meticilous attention to detail. MoloLamken have represented everyone from Fortune 500 companies to hedge funds, foreign banks,whistleblowers, Wall Street brokers, the former U.S. Attorney General, and foreign governments.

Philadelphia-based Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller is well known for its trial and appellate work. With around 50 attorneys, of which 4 are Yale Law graduates, the firm has represented private individual clients, governmental bodies,universities, corporations, and regional professional firms.

Founded in 1994, Hangley Aronchick has developed practices in business and corporate law, family law, litigation, bankruptcy, education, insurance coverage, environmental law, antitrust, real estate, and tax and estates law.

The firmâ€™s litigators have broad experience in family law, health care, government, commercial litigation, appellate law, antitrust, insurance, employment, media, and much more.Â

Â The firm hit upon the hot topic issue recently when it represented 25 gay and lesbian individuals in Pennsylvania and won theÂ Whitewood v. WolfÂ case that overturned the Pennsylvania Defense of Marriage Act and, in turn, legalizing same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth.

