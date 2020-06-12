Boutique Firms With the Most Harvard Law School Graduates

Attorneys: 41

Harvard Law School Graduates: 13



Los Angeles-based Bird Marella is a boutique litigation firm visibly favored by Harvard Law Graduates, with 13 out 41 attorneys being from the top tier law school. It’s not a surprise why Harvard grads favor the firm, as it boasts some of the top-ranked attorneys in the nation, including Vincent Marella Terry Bird, Gary Lindenberg, Ron Nessim, and Ekwan Rhow.Â

Bird Marella’s attorneys work with complex civil and white-collar criminal litigation exclusively. The litigation firm is a “go-to” law firm for international, regional, and boutique law firms and individual lawyers needing advice and representation in matters concerning their legal practice. Well known for high-profile actions, precedent-setting appeals and industry-changing verdicts, the firm has earned it the reputation as “the best white-collar firm in town.”

Attorneys: 29

Harvard Law School Graduates: 11

Exclusively involved in the practice of federal tax, benefits and compensation and estate and gift tax law, Ivins, Phillips & Barker, boasts 11 Harvard Law Graduates out of 29 attorneys. Founded in 1935 by two of the original judges on the United States Tax Court, the boutique firm provides seasoned counsel in all main areas of tax law

What

Where

Search Jobs

Attorneys: 45

Harvard Law School Graduates: 9

Selendy and Gay, a powerhouse litigation shop, employs 9 Harvard Law Grads out of 45 attorneys. The boutique firm focuses exclusively on high-stakes litigation and investigations, regularly working on cases that run the gamut from class action, antitrust, contract, RICO, manufacturing, securities, trade secrets, energy, consumer products, and insolvency disputes.

Selendy and Gay was founded in 2018 by litigation heavyweights Jennifer Selendy, Phillipe Selendy, and Faith Gay, who decided to break away from Quinn Emmanuel and form their own litigation boutique. Jennifer Selendy- a Harvard Law alumnus, has been named an “Elite Boutique Trailblazer” by National Law Journal, while her husband Philippe Selendy has earned the title the “Man Who Took on Wall Street.” Faith Gay served as co-chair of Quinn’s National Trial Practice and was the chief of special prosecutions in the Eastern District of New York.Â

Among the firm’s practices are appellate litigation, antitrust, securities, bankruptcy, insurance, products liability, private equity, complex commercial litigation, and white-collar. Its clients include Altaba, Cerberus Capital Management, E*Trade Financial Corporation, McKinsey & Company, and U.S. Bank.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Attorneys: 38

Harvard Law School Graduates: 9

Lone Star litigation boutique Gibbs & Bruns is famous for procuring settlements and verdicts of well into the millions and billions for major clients in various industries. The litigation boutique is also a go-to firm for Harvard Law alumni who make up more than one-quarter of the total number of attorneys.

Praised for its expertise in commercial disputes and its ability to represent clients on either side of the docket Gibbs & Bruns handles cases in an array of industriesâ€”though it is especially well known for its expertise in the financial, energy, and technology sectors. The firm contributes much of its success to its unique client relationships that often include risk sharing, alternative fee arrangements, and lean trial teams.

Attorneys: 32

Harvard Law School Graduates: 8

Just shy of three dozen attorneys, Roberts & Holland is not the biggest firm on the block, but that hardly stops this tax law boutique from bringing in top-notch work. Among the 32 attorneys spread across two offices, 8 are Harvard Law Graduates. Apart from tax law, the firm’s bread and butter, Roberts & Holland also counsels on employee benefits, bankruptcy, and executive compensation matters.

Attorneys at Roberts & Holland handle all kinds of tax issues that may arise. The firm has experience advising on international taxation, estate taxation, corporate taxation, real and state and local taxation, as well as handling litigation relating to tax issues. The firm also offers estate and personal tax planning, which includes international tax planning.

Attorneys: 48

Harvard Law School Graduates: 7

A leading I.P. Boutique with just over 40 attorneys, 7 of which are Harvard Law graduates, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu is focused solely on intellectual property and related disputes. The firm regularly ranked at the best I.P. law firms lists has represented companies like Chanel, Tiffany & Co, LEGO, Movado, PepsiCo, The Gap, DC Comics, and New York Life Insurance Company, just to name a few.

Attorneys: 37

Harvard Law School Graduates: 7

New York City-based Morvillo Abramowitz has a roster of high-profile clients and exceptional trial experience.Â The litigation boutique employs 37 attorneys of which 7 are Harvard Law graduates. The firm specializes in white-collar defense, securities enforcement, and government investigations as well as complex civil litigation.

Attorneys: 24

Harvard Law School Graduates: 9

Founded in 1967, Spiegel & McDiarmid LLP represents the public side of the nation’s critical infrastructure industries, including telecommunications, transportation, and energy. The firm boasts 24 high profile attorneys, of which 9 are Harvard Law graduates.

The firm has been named one of the “Top Ranked Law Firms” by Martindale-HubbellÂ®, based on their number of AV-rated attorneys, and is ranked in Chambers USA and Chambers Global.

Attorneys: 36

Harvard Law School Graduates: 7

Yetter Coleman is a formidable Texan litigation boutique firm, adept at attaining complete reversals, no-payment judgments and sizeable settlements on million-dollar claims. Its selective hiring practices ensure that its league of just under 40 lawyers of which 7 are Harvard Law Graduates is comprised of nothing but the best trial and appellate talent.

Since its founding, the litigation boutique has attracted top trial and appellate attorneys and has been recognized as a National Boutique Litigation Firm of the Year Finalist by The American Lawyer in 2019. And the firm’s Appellate, I.P. Energy, and Commercial practices have been recognized by U.S. News â€“ Best LawyersÂ® “Best Law Firms.”

Yetter Coleman is particularly noted for its expertise in appellate litigation, business torts, contracts, intellectual property, antitrust, securities, and energy. Yetter Coleman’s clients have included General Electric, Chevron, IBM, and American Airlines.

Attorneys: 38

Harvard Law School Graduates: 5

Robbins Russell is a litigation boutique that focuses on Supreme Court and appellate litigation, civil and criminal trial litigation, antitrust counseling and litigation and government investigations and enforcement proceedings. The firm boasts 5 Harvard Law, graduates of a total of 38 attorneys. The firm’s roster of clients includes several Fortune 500 companies, hedge funds, defense contractors, financial institutions, technology companies, major accounting firms, and individual business executives and government officials.

While litigation is the name of the game at Robbins Russell, its practice breadth is broad. Among the areas the firm focuses on are appellate, antitrust, debtor-creditor, bankruptcy, internal investigations, false claims act, I.P., government contracts, securities and shareholder litigation, professional malpractice, and white-collar.



11. Horvitz & Levy LLP

Attorneys: 36

Harvard Law School Graduates: 5



Horvitz & Levy is an appellate litigation boutique with 36 attorneys of which 5 are Harvard Law Graduates. The firm’s lawyers have litigated thousands of federal and state appellate cases since 1990, including more than 130 appeals in the California Supreme Court. The firm’s roster of clients includes Honeywell, Columbia Pictures, Ford Motor Company, Monsanto, Chevron, DaimlerChrysler, Bertelsmann, Beverly Hills Unified School District, ExxonMobil, to name a few.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More