Boutique Firms With Most Stanford Graduates

Los Angeles-based boutique litigation firm Bird Marella has 41 attorneys of which 6 are Stanford Law Graduates.

The boutique firm regularly boasts some of the top-ranked lawyers in the country, including Ekwan Rhow, Terry Bird, Gary Lincenberg, Ron Nessim, and Vincent Marella.

Bird Marella’s appellate lawyers often assist at the trial court level to maximize the probability of a successful ruling in the ultimate trial court judgment. Their deep dedication to research is another reason the firm is sometimes called upon to prosecute or defend appeals in which it did not serve as original trial counsel.

No of Attorneys: 22

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 6

Recognized as one of the best boutique firms in California, Altshuler Berzon LLP has earned a nationwide reputation for litigation excellence. Located in San Francisco, the firm has 22 attorneys and 6 Stanford Law Graduates. The firm’s attorneys represent clients, including workers, labor unions, consumers, environmental groups, other public interest organizations, and public entities. The firm specializes in civil rights, labor and employment, constitutional, environmental, class action, campaign and election, and impact litigation, at both the trial and appellate levels.

No of Attorneys: 36

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 5

Horvitz & Levy is an appellate litigation boutique with 36 attorneys of which 5 are Stanford Law Graduates. The firm’s lawyers have litigated thousands of federal and state appellate cases since 1990, including more than 130 appeals in the California Supreme Court. The firm’s roster of clients includes Honeywell, Columbia Pictures, Ford Motor Company, Monsanto, Chevron, DaimlerChrysler, Bertelsmann, Beverly Hills Unified School District, ExxonMobil, to name a few.

No of Attorneys: 19

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 5

Founded in 1990, San Francisco- based Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP, focuses its practice on complex litigation. RBGG partners have been consistently accredited as some of the top trial and appellate lawyers in California.

RBGGs appellate practice has been ranked in the First Tier of all firms nationally in the “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News & World Report. Moreover, the firm is the First Tier in San Francisco in Commercial Litigation, Appellate Practice, Employment Law – Individuals, and Civil Rights. The firm is also ranked highly in San Francisco for Criminal Defense.

RBGG represents clients across the nation and handles high profile cases that move and shape public policy.

No of Attorneys: 20

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 4

Founded by two Berkley Law classmates, Durie Tangri is proof that daydreams can become a reality. Founding partners Ragesh Tangri, Daralyn Durie, and Mark Lemley were all classmates at Boalt Hall and practiced together at Keker & Van Nest. In 2008 the trio left Keker and founded Durie Tangri. The firm got off to a fast start when they managed to convince Ticketmaster, Google, and biotech firm Genentech to sign on as clients on day one. Since then the San Francisco IP boutique has grown to just over 20 attorneys who focus on intellectual property, privacy, contract, civil litigation in the areas of professional liability, commercial matters, and class actions.

Although relatively small, Durie Tangri represents big names including LinkedIn, Netflix, Google, Facebook Twitter, Fitbit, Zynga, and Microsoft.

No of Attorneys: 45

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 4

VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top-quality, efficient, and cost-effective legal services. The frim’s practice reaches across many industry sectors, including life sciences, high tech, angel and venture capital financings, clean tech, insurance, retail, consumer product, commercial lending, and real estate. The firm represents clients from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. VLP provides general corporate, contract, licensing, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, real estate, employment, merger and acquisition, insurance, tax, and other legal services.

No of Attorneys: 34

No of Stanford Law School Graduates: 4

Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP is a law firm specializing in government, renewable energy, land use, and environmental law. Since 1980, the firm has provided public non-profits, agencies, tribes, and community groups with the highest quality legal representation, offering an array of litigation, regulatory, counseling and planning services. Known for its commitment to promoting environmental and community values, SMW is at the forefront of the major land use, energy, and development issues facing California today.

