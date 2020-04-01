More Bar Exam Delays Announced

Several of the largest U.S. states are considering plans to postpone their summer bar exams because of the health concerns associated with the coronavirus.

On Friday, New York became the first jurisdiction to officially delay the July bar exam, to an as-yet-undermined date in the fall. Massachusetts and Connecticut followed the suit Monday, by announcing that they will also postpone the exam.

The decision to postpone the exam does not come as a surprise, given that COVID-19 restrictions prohibit large gatherings for the foreseeable future, and the tests are typically administered in large, in-person groups.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The postponement of the bar is alarming aspiring attorneys, who fear further cancelations and delays might disrupt their path to a successful legal career.

“We’re pretty petrified,” Nicole Buckley, a third-year student at the City University of New York School of Law, told law.com. “I have friends from all different law schools, and pretty much everyone is in the same boat. The decision to cancel the July bar exam is devastating and really detrimental to all of us—whether it’s because we were relying on bar grant money for funding for the summer, or for prospective employment.”

Buckley is of one the many law students lobbying for a diploma privilege that allows graduates to bypass the bar exam.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Anxious law students in Florida, California, New York and other jurisdictions have shared petitions and open letters to bar examiners, urging them to go the emergency diploma privilege route, Law.com reports.

A working paper by a group of legal academics sides with the law students, urging states to consider diploma privilege for 2020 law graduates, as well as supervised practice.

“In addition to protecting public health, we need to preserve the mental health of the candidates hoping to join our profession this year. Those candidates are already suffering from educational, family, and financial disruptions. Some have lost part-time jobs needed to support themselves and their families. Others are struggling to care for children or older relatives. All are panicked about whether they will be able to take the bar exam this summer and, if not, how they will cope. Each year, more than 24,000 graduates of ABA-accredited law schools begin jobs that require bar admission. The legal system depends on this yearly influx to maintain client service. The COVID-19 crisis, moreover, will dramatically increase the need for legal services, especially among those who can least afford those services. We cannot reduce entry to the profession at a time when client demand will be at an all-time high,” the paper states.

“The mistake is to assume that an exam will be possible in the fall,” said Ohio State University law professor Deborah Jones Merritt, one of the paper’s 11 authors. “There is a significant chance that exam-takers will study intensively for a fall exam only to have it canceled a week or two before it is offered [due to subsequent waves of infection].”

The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which develops and produces the bar exams used by most U.S. jurisdictions, is working closely with state bar admission offices in finding a doable plan that will protect candidates’ safety and ensure competency of people admitted to practice law, the NCBE said in a statement.

“It is not clear that it is imperative to quickly adopt alternative methods of licensure, as proposed in the white paper, particularly at a time when courts and bar admission offices are working overtime (and remotely) to respond to this crisis,” NCBE President Judith Gundersen wrote in the statement.

New York’s decision to postpone the attorney license tests may cause a rush of the state’s 3L students signing up for the July exam in other jurisdictions that use the Uniform Bar Exam, hoping that those states will move forward, noted CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek.

However, it seems that most jurisdictions are favoring postponement over bypassing the exam.

The New York Court of Appeals announced the delay without any detailed explanation of its decision to postpone the exam—beyond the inability to safely administer the test in July—The decision was announced before the State Bar of New York’s Task Force on the New York Bar Examination issued any recommendations, said chairman Alan Scheinkman, a state court appellate judge.

The task force considered an emergency diploma privilege and dismissed it.

“For one thing, there are about 15% of first-time test takers who do not pass,” Scheinkman said. “In this current year, where a lot of schools have gone to pass/fail courses, we would be very concerned about admitting people who have not shown a minimum degree of competency.”

Buckley told Law.com that she and other students will continue to organize and lobby the New York State Court of Appeals to adopt an emergency diploma privilege program.

“I know the Court of Appeals is worried about it because it sounds like it’s too easy,” she said. “But the route of going through emergency diploma privilege still requires you go through a required course [of legal education]. It would allow students to stay on the timeline of being able to get a job by the end of the summer. It would relieve a lot of the economic, personal, and emotional burden on every student who is planning on taking the bar in July.”



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More