Bar Exam Status by State – Live Updates

The following table published by the National Conference of Bar Examiners shows the current status of the July 2020 bar exam in each jurisdiction.
JD Journal will monitor the information closely and will be updating this table daily, as more news is announced.
|STATE
|BAR EXAM DATE
|ADDITIONAL INFO
|Alabama
|July 28-29
Arizona
|July 28-29
|Arkansas
|July (28-29)
|If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be rescheduled for September
|California
|September 9-10
|Colorado
|Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced
|Connecticut
|September 30-October 1
|The announcements and related updates can be found on the Committee’s web page.
|Delaware
|July 28-29
|District of Columbia
|September 9-10
|Due to limited seating, registration for priority registrants for the exam will be held May 18-28; if seating remains available after the priority-registration period, the Court will announce the opening of a non-priority registration period.
|Florida
|July 28-29
|Georgia
|September 9-10
|Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced
|Guam
|September 9-10
|Hawaii
|September 9-10
|Idaho
|July 28-29
|Illinois
|September 9-10
|Indiana
|one-day remotely administered exam on July 28
|Iowa
|to administer to the exam in July
|If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, the Board intends to administer the exam on September 9-10.
|Kansas
|July 28-29
|will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 9-10 if needed, in addition to the July administration.
|Kentucky
|plans to administer the exam in July.
|If it cannot administer the exam in July, the exam will be rescheduled for September.
|Louisiana
|July 28-29
|Maine
|September 30-October 1
|Maryland
|If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.
|Massachusetts
|September 30-October 1
|If the Uniform Bar Exam cannot be conducted safely in person on September 30-October 1, an alternative exam will be administered remotely.
|Michigan
|July 28-29
|Minnesota
|Planning to administer the exam in July
|administration on September 9-10 in addition to or in lieu of the July administration
|Mississippi
|July 28-29
|Missouri
|The exam is still proceeding as scheduled in July.
|In the event the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be held on September 9-10.
|Montana
|July 28-29
|Nebraska
|To be administered in July along with an additional administration on September 9-10.
|If postponement of the July exam is required, an additional exam administration on September 30-October 1 will replace the July exam administration.
|Nevada
|The Nevada Board of Bar Examiners has announced that it will make a final decision on whether to hold the July exam no later than May 22, 2020.
|New Hampshire
|September 9-10
|New Jersey
|September 9-10
|New Mexico
|July exam postponed, date to be announced
|planning for a possible temporary, limited supervised practice program for applicants awaiting an opportunity to take the bar exam, only if the exam cannot be administered in 2020.
|New York
|September 9-10
|The Board of Law Examiners subsequently made the following announcements on its website
|North Carolina
|intends to administer the exam in July
|If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10
|North Dakota
|planning to administer the exam on July 28-29.
|If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.
|Ohio
|July 28-29
|Updates to be announced
|Oklahoma
|July 28-29
|Updates to be announced
|Oregon
|to administer the exam on July 28-29.
|If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be administered in the fall
|Pennsylvania
|September 9-10
|order authorizing a limited license for July 2020 bar exam applicants.
|Rhode Island
|postponed indefinitely
|Update to be issued soon
|South Carolina
|July 28-29
|Updates to be issued
|South Dakota
|July 28
|Supreme Court of South Dakota order
|Tennessee
|The Court issued an April 17 press release announcing that it will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 30-October 1 in addition to the July administration.
|Texas
|September 9-11 in addition to the July exam
|Utah
|July exam postponed, date to be announced
|Diploma privilege option
|Vermont
|September 9-10
|Virginia
|July 28-29
|Updates to follow
|Washington
|July 28-29
|West Virginia
|July 28-29
|Wisconsin
|July 28-29
|Wyoming
|July 28-29
|Virgin Islands
|Updates to follow