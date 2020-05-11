Bar Exam Status by State – Live Updates

STATE

BAR EXAM DATE ADDITIONAL INFO

Alabama

July 28-29





Arizona

July 28-29



Arkansas

July (28-29) If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be rescheduled for September

California

September 9-10



Colorado



Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced

Connecticut

September 30-October 1 The announcements and related updates can be found on the Committee’s web page.

Delaware

July 28-29



District of Columbia September 9-10 Due to limited seating, registration for priority registrants for the exam will be held May 18-28; if seating remains available after the priority-registration period, the Court will announce the opening of a non-priority registration period.



Florida July 28-29



Georgia September 9-10 Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced

Guam September 9-10



Hawaii September 9-10



Idaho July 28-29



Illinois September 9-10



Indiana one-day remotely administered exam on July 28



Iowa to administer to the exam in July If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, the Board intends to administer the exam on September 9-10.

Kansas July 28-29 will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 9-10 if needed, in addition to the July administration.

Kentucky plans to administer the exam in July. If it cannot administer the exam in July, the exam will be rescheduled for September.

Louisiana July 28-29



Maine September 30-October 1



Maryland If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.



Massachusetts September 30-October 1 If the Uniform Bar Exam cannot be conducted safely in person on September 30-October 1, an alternative exam will be administered remotely.

Michigan July 28-29



Minnesota Planning to administer the exam in July administration on September 9-10 in addition to or in lieu of the July administration

Mississippi July 28-29



Missouri The exam is still proceeding as scheduled in July. In the event the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be held on September 9-10.

Montana July 28-29



Nebraska To be administered in July along with an additional administration on September 9-10. If postponement of the July exam is required, an additional exam administration on September 30-October 1 will replace the July exam administration.

Nevada The Nevada Board of Bar Examiners has announced that it will make a final decision on whether to hold the July exam no later than May 22, 2020.



New Hampshire September 9-10



New Jersey September 9-10



New Mexico July exam postponed, date to be announced planning for a possible temporary, limited supervised practice program for applicants awaiting an opportunity to take the bar exam, only if the exam cannot be administered in 2020.

New York September 9-10 The Board of Law Examiners subsequently made the following announcements on its website

North Carolina intends to administer the exam in July If the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10

North Dakota planning to administer the exam on July 28-29. If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.

Ohio July 28-29 Updates to be announced

Oklahoma July 28-29 Updates to be announced

Oregon to administer the exam on July 28-29. If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be administered in the fall

Pennsylvania September 9-10 order authorizing a limited license for July 2020 bar exam applicants.

Rhode Island postponed indefinitely Update to be issued soon

South Carolina July 28-29 Updates to be issued

South Dakota July 28 Supreme Court of South Dakota order

Tennessee

The Court issued an April 17 press release announcing that it will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 30-October 1 in addition to the July administration.

Texas September 9-11 in addition to the July exam



Utah July exam postponed, date to be announced Diploma privilege option

Vermont September 9-10



Virginia July 28-29 Updates to follow

Washington July 28-29



West Virginia July 28-29



Wisconsin July 28-29



Wyoming

July 28-29

