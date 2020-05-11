Law Students

Bar Exam Status by State – Live Updates
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The following table published by the National Conference of Bar Examiners shows the current status of the July 2020 bar exam in each jurisdiction.

JD Journal will monitor the information closely and will be updating this table daily, as more news is announced. 

STATE
BAR EXAM DATEADDITIONAL INFO
Alabama
July 28-29

Arizona
July 28-29
Arkansas
July (28-29)If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be rescheduled for September
California
September 9-10
Colorado

Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced 
Connecticut
September 30-October 1The announcements and related updates can be found on the Committee’s web page.
Delaware
July 28-29
District of ColumbiaSeptember 9-10Due to limited seating, registration for priority registrants for the exam will be held May 18-28; if seating remains available after the priority-registration period, the Court will announce the opening of a non-priority registration period.
FloridaJuly 28-29
GeorgiaSeptember 9-10Adoption/expansion of supervised/provisional practice rule until bar exam can be taken or bar exam results are announced 
GuamSeptember 9-10
HawaiiSeptember 9-10
IdahoJuly 28-29
IllinoisSeptember 9-10
Indianaone-day remotely administered exam on July 28
Iowato administer to the exam in JulyIf the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, the Board intends to administer the exam on September 9-10.
KansasJuly 28-29will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 9-10 if needed, in addition to the July administration.
Kentuckyplans to administer the exam in July.If it cannot administer the exam in July, the exam will be rescheduled for September.
LouisianaJuly 28-29
MaineSeptember 30-October 1
MarylandIf the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.
MassachusettsSeptember 30-October 1If the Uniform Bar Exam cannot be conducted safely in person on September 30-October 1, an alternative exam will be administered remotely
MichiganJuly 28-29
MinnesotaPlanning to administer the exam in Julyadministration on September 9-10 in addition to or in lieu of the July administration
MississippiJuly 28-29
MissouriThe exam is still proceeding as scheduled in July.In the event the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be held on September 9-10.
MontanaJuly 28-29
NebraskaTo be administered in July along with an additional administration on September 9-10. If postponement of the July exam is required, an additional exam administration on September 30-October 1 will replace the July exam administration.
NevadaThe Nevada Board of Bar Examiners has announced that it will make a final decision on whether to hold the July exam no later than May 22, 2020.
New HampshireSeptember 9-10
New JerseySeptember 9-10
New MexicoJuly exam postponed, date to be announcedplanning for a possible temporary, limited supervised practice program for applicants awaiting an opportunity to take the bar exam, only if the exam cannot be administered in 2020.
New YorkSeptember 9-10The Board of Law Examiners subsequently made the following announcements on its website
North Carolinaintends to administer the exam in JulyIf the exam cannot be administered as scheduled, it will administer the exam on September 9-10
North Dakotaplanning to administer the exam on July 28-29.If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will administer the exam on September 9-10.
OhioJuly 28-29Updates to be announced 
OklahomaJuly 28-29Updates to be announced 
Oregonto administer the exam on July 28-29. If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be administered in the fall
PennsylvaniaSeptember 9-10order authorizing a limited license for July 2020 bar exam applicants.
Rhode Islandpostponed indefinitelyUpdate to be issued soon
South CarolinaJuly 28-29Updates to be issued
South DakotaJuly 28Supreme Court of South Dakota order
Tennessee
The Court issued an April 17 press release announcing that it will offer an additional administration of the exam on September 30-October 1 in addition to the July administration.
TexasSeptember 9-11 in addition to the July exam
UtahJuly exam postponed, date to be announcedDiploma privilege option
VermontSeptember 9-10
VirginiaJuly 28-29Updates to follow
WashingtonJuly 28-29
West VirginiaJuly 28-29
WisconsinJuly 28-29
Wyoming
July 28-29
Virgin Islands
Updates to follow

  
What
Where


Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney at Law

USA-CA-Upland

Summary Our firm is looking for an Associate Attorney to help with our high volume of litigation ...

Apply now

Bankruptcy and Restructuring Partner / Associate

USA-OH-Cleveland

Buckley King is seeking both a partner and a mid-level associate to represent both creditors and deb...

Apply now

Legal Secretary Glendale California

USA-CA-Glendale

LEGAL SECRETARY - GLENDALE CA.            ...

Apply now

Patent Attorney Burlington, VT / Lebanon, NH

USA-VT-Burlington

DRM is seeking an experienced patent attorney having a portable book of business and a strong b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Patent Attorney with semiconductor experience

USA-NY-Woodbury

Woodbury office of our client seeks patent attorney with relevant experience. The candidate will pre...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-NJ-Princeton

New Jersey office seeks of counsel attorney having 5+ years of legal experience. The candidate will ...

Apply Now

Senior Family Associate Attorney

USA-MD-Linthicum

Linthicum office of our client seeks senior family associate attorney with 5+ years of litigation ex...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-NE-Omaha

Omaha office of our client seeks litigation attorney with 7-10 years of experience. The candidate wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Bar Exam Status by State – Live Updates
51
Law Students

Bar Exam Status by State – Live Updates
More Bar Exam Delays Announced – Updated 5/7/20
124
Law Students

More Bar Exam Delays Announced – Updated 5/7/20
Judiciary Prepares for Gradual Reopening
3
Legal News

Judiciary Prepares for Gradual Reopening
Elon Musk Named His Newborn Baby X Æ A-12
4
Celebrity News

Elon Musk Named His Newborn Baby X Æ A-12
Lawyers Reveal True Causes of Mental Health Struggles Beyond COVID-19
52
Biglaw

Lawyers Reveal True Causes of Mental Health Struggles Beyond COVID-19
Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse
15
Celebrity News

Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

Legal Career Resources

April 17, 2020 LawCrossing Concierge – Your Personal Assistant for Legal Job Searches

Let’s face it, browsing and applying for legal jobs can be a time consuming and daunting task for many talented legal professionals. Job sites can be slow, glitchy, and require you to fill out unnecessary forms. It’s often difficult to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top