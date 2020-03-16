Congressman Matt Gaetz and Other Politicians Now Under Quarantine

Summary: With over 2,500 cases, COVID-19 has become a national problem that appears to be getting out of hand.

On one hand, the world is busy questioning whether President Trump should get tested, and on the other several Congress members have gone into self-quarantine after rubbing shoulders with infected individuals during February’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Who Are These Politicians?

At least five members of the Republican Party have gone into self-quarantine, including Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins, and Paul Gosar.

Besides this, Florida senator Rick Stoff recently announced his decision to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a member of a Brazilian delegation who tested positive for the virus.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is awaiting the results of his test and will remain indoors for the next 14 days.

There are growing fears that these rapid announcements may disrupt work.

The situation is similar in other parts of the world including Canada where the Prime Minister has locked himself amidst fears of being infected after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Stock markets, real estate, and other businesses also appear to be suffering.

Most states have put restrictions on public events to slow the spread of the disease but there has been little success as the number of new cases appears to be increasing throughout the country. China, however, seems to have come out of its darkest period and business in mainland China has resumed.

Fears for President Trump

The President was also present at the event and shook hands with Matt Schlapp, the union’s chairman who came into direct contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. However, the White House says it will not test the president as he was in a low-risk situation hence there is no need for him to lock himself up or get tested.

Before the official news, Trump had shown interest in being tested not because it was necessary but because he ‘wanted to’. He has also gone on record to say he does not fear the virus penetrating his administration.

“No, I’m not concerned at all,” he said Saturday when questioned whether he worried about the disease reaching the White House.

The decision to not test Trump has angered several politicians who feel that the move may set a wrong example. This comes when the administration is already being criticized for its handling of the situation. Some also argue that Trump’s mismanagement ignited the crisis.

Growing Anxiety Among Politicians

There has been a sudden change in tone since some high profile names caught the disease. Republicans have accused the media of playing up the severity of the problem to undermine the Trump administration.

Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said at the Conference, “The reason you’re seeing so much attention to [the coronavirus] today is that they think this is going to be what brings down the president. That’s what this is all about.”

Media personalities interviewed several attendees, and most appeared to agree with Mulvaney’s statement. They blamed Dems for trying to sabotage Trump’s image by highlighting a non-existent situation.

“Just when you thought Dems couldn’t get any lower in their desperate attempt to take down this president, they’re now spreading fear by politicizing the coronavirus,” Mulvaney said.

Amidst Growing Challenges

Gaetz came under fire last week for donning a big, bulky gas mask on the House floor during an official session.

Opponents alleged that he attempted to mock the virus by wearing the mask to an event meant to discuss the allocation of funds to control the outbreak.

Gaetz, who wants to keep the identity of the “underground lair” that delivered him the mask a “top secret,” insisted that he took the step to make a positive statement and highlight the severity of the situation.

Gaetz’s decision to go into self-quarantine caused concerns if the disease has found its way to the White House. There are also worries since Trump and Gaetz have been in close contact recently.

Gaetz and Trump: Going Places Together

On Monday, Gaetz boarded Air Force One to go from Orlando to Washington with Trump. He was also spotted sitting next to the President in Trump’s limo, The Beast, and the two had also attended a party together in Florida, without being aware of having come into contact with an infected individual.

Gaetz then decided to “essentially quarantine himself, sitting in a section of the plane alone,” reported the Times. He announced his decision to the public after getting off the plane.

More Politicians More News

Cruz is said to be feeling “fine and healthy” after conversing with the infected person during the conference that took place in the last week of February. He will remain indoors for two weeks for safety.

“The medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low, but to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he said.

According to Gosar, he spent a significant amount of time with the infected individual.

“I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” he said.

He suggested that his team members may also be at risk. However, he maintains that neither he nor his staff members have shown any symptoms.

It’s a Global Problem

Politicians all around the world are taking steps to prevent the virus from reaching more people, especially government representatives, since they need to be healthy to make important decisions.

Some are holding virtual meetings and some have canceled important events.

Note: According to the last reports, Trump has been tested and is awaiting results.

