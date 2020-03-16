Legal Career Resources

Is an LLM Degree Worth It?
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fierce competition in the legal job field is prompting law firms to take stern steps to bolster their profiles. Holding a qualification from a top tier law school and passing the bar seems to be not enough for law graduates to score a job in a decent law firm.

Law students finishing school or preparing to specialize should definitely consider a Master of Laws (LLM).

Regardless of why you pursue one, LLMs can open doors and create new opportunities for professional success.

  
What
Where


What are the reasons people get an LLM degree?

To Specialize in an Area of Law

The curriculum in law schools is broad and includes exposure to many substantive areas. Therefore, developing a specialty in any field is rather challenging or impossible. If you want to focus on a specific area such as securities, intellectual property or tax, opting to pursue an LLM program might be the answer.

An LLM offers a great opportunity to take a one-year course focused on a particular field of law. An LLM degree will help you differentiate from your competitors by gaining expert in-depth knowledge in a field of your choice. By gaining the specialist skills and experience, youâ€™ll open up several new career and employability options.

Transition Into a New Practice Area

Lawyers often pursue an LLM to transition from one practice area to another, which can often be very difficult without relevant experience. Employers in the increasingly tight legal market often look for a certain number of years of experience before they consider an attorney for an open position. An LLM degree can in a way serve as a replacement for some experience requirements.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Improve Earning Potential

Itâ€™s more than likely that an LLM degree could significantly lift your earning potential and improve your chances of getting a promotion or job offer from a top firm. LLM course will help you develop valuable transferable skills and in-depth knowledge of specific legal areas. A postgraduate degree shows a company that you not only have advanced knowledge but also decision-making abilities, self-motivation, organization skills and much more.

Expand Legal Knowledge

Law is an ever-changing discipline and the legal landscape of today is progressively evolving, meaning that there are greater demands placed on lawyers than ever before. Pursuing an LLM degree could put you at the forefront of new legal developments and allow you to keep your abilities and facts up-to-date.

Grow a Legal Network

One of the biggest benefits of LLM programs by far is the sheer number of connections they create. Networking is one of the best strategies for young attorneys to increase their chances of finding a top-notch legal job. LLM programs overseas would introduce you to students from all corners of the world, who might and open up new avenues for you to work abroad.

Attract Employment Opportunities

LLM from a top university is a great way to bolster your CV and open up new possibilities for yourself. Youâ€™ll gain specialist knowledge and new perspectives on legal theory that could attract top law firms throughout the world.

Conduct Research and Get Published

Academically minded lawyers who want to pursue legal research and publications find LL.M. programs as a great opportunity. Many LL.M. courses require thesis projects or provide support for interested lawyers to conduct in-depth research in nuanced areas of law. This can be a great starting point for a career in legal academia.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Land Use Attorney with experience

USA-CA-Westlake Village

Los Angeles office is seeking a junior land use associate with 1-6 years of experience. Candidate mu...

Apply Now

Privacy and Data Security Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Seattle office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Privacy and Data Security Attorney...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Litigation Associate Attorney with ...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Surety Counsel

USA-DC-Washington

Summary Reporting to SFAA’s General Counsel, the Surety Counsel supports the Association...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant

USA-FL-Hallandale Beach

The ideal candidate is to provide a broad range of administrative support and service to the firm...

Apply now

Contract Administrator / Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

The Contract Administrator / Paralegal is responsible for the administration and review of contracts...

Apply now

Employment Law Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

The Federal Practice Group (FPG) is looking for a senior and junior level Associates for its federal...

Apply now

Most Popular

What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Legal Economy?
127
Legal Career Resources

What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Legal Economy?
Is an LLM Degree Worth It?
9
Legal Career Resources

Is an LLM Degree Worth It?
Congressman Matt Gaetz and Other Politicians Now Under Quarantine
20
Breaking News

Congressman Matt Gaetz and Other Politicians Now Under Quarantine

Legal Career Resources

March 18, 2020 What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Legal Economy?

As the effects of the coronavirus outbreak hit the legal economy and legal jobs in the United States, the damage seems likely to be much extensive and longer-lasting than seemed possible a month ago. According to experts, the odds of […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top