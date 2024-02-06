Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm

Kimberly Branscome, the lead defense attorney in the largest mass tort case in U.S. history, has made a significant professional move. The renowned lawyer is transitioning her practice to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, as announced by the New York-founded firm on Monday.

Background and Transition

Branscome, formerly with Dechert, is stepping into her new role as a partner in Los Angeles. Her tenure at Dechert involved her defense of 3M against a staggering 260,000 lawsuits brought forth by U.S. military veterans and service members. These lawsuits alleged hearing loss resulting from the use of 3M’s earplugs.

Settlement and Legal Stand

In a significant development last August, 3M settled the lawsuits, agreeing to a substantial $6.01 billion payout. Notably, the company maintained its stance of non-liability, asserting the safety and efficacy of its earplugs when used correctly.

Expanding Legal Frontiers

Apart from her involvement with 3M, Branscome serves as lead counsel for GSK in litigation concerning the alleged cancer-causing effects of the pharmaceutical giant’s discontinued heartburn drug, Zantacâ€”a claim GSK vehemently denies.

Recognition and Statements

Acknowledging Branscome’s expertise, Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp emphasized her esteemed reputation in product liability and mass torts. Karp’s statement underscored Branscome’s stature as one of her field’s most talented and respected legal minds.

Transition Remarks from Dechert

In response to Branscome’s departure, Dechert issued a statement expressing well wishes for her future endeavors. The firm assured continuity in its product liability and mass torts practice under the leadership of Douglas Fleming and Jay Bhimani.

Uncertainties and Legal Journey

Amidst Branscome’s transition, questions loom regarding Dechert’s ongoing involvement in the 3M and GSK litigations. However, the firm remained tight-lipped on this matter, declining to provide further insights. Attempts to reach Branscome for comment on her move were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Legal Friction and Resolution

Branscome and Bhimani faced legal sanctions in the earplug litigation for purportedly violating a court order. However, these sanctions were overturned by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and subsequently dropped altogether by the presiding judge, marking a chapter of legal friction and eventual resolution.

