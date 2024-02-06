Law Students

Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
Amidst persistent setbacks in the Education Department’s rollout of changes to the college financial aid system, officials are ramping up efforts to assist colleges in navigating the transition.

Support Initiatives by the Education Department

The Education Department announced plans to deploy a team of experts to under-resourced institutions and allocate a $50 million donation to educational nonprofits. These measures aim to mitigate challenges stemming from the recent struggles with launching the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a vital resource for millions of families seeking assistance with college expenses.

What
Where


Targeted Assistance for High School Seniors and Transfer Students

The support endeavors mainly focus on ensuring that high school seniors and transfer students nationwide have ample time to evaluate their financial aid options across different educational institutions before finalizing their decisions.

Education Secretary’s Perspective

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledged the frustrations encountered by colleges and universities due to delays in the FAFSA process. He emphasized the simplification of the form this year, attributing some of the delays to legislative gridlock and insufficient federal funding for student aid programs.

Department of Education’s Action Plan

  • Deployment of Federal Student Aid Experts: The Department plans to dispatch at least 50 experts to under-resourced schools, including historically Black colleges and universities and tribal colleges and universities, within the next three weeks.
  • Financial Aid “Concierge Service”: Within 24 hours, the Education Department will establish a dedicated service for schools to seek assistance with financial aid matters.
  • Allocation of $50 Million to Nonprofits: Over the coming months, $50 million will be disbursed to nonprofits to provide additional technical assistance and support.
  • Release of New Tools and Test Data: In the next two weeks, officials will release new tools and test data to aid colleges and universities in preparing their processing systems.

Ongoing Efforts and Partnerships

Despite lingering glitches, the Education Department remains committed to resolving issues with the new FAFSA. Collaborative efforts with organizations like the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) aim to ensure that students receive the necessary financial aid for college.

FAFSA Changes and Legislative Fulfillment

For the 2024-25 school year, the FAFSA was streamlined to just 36 questions, down from 108, with simplified income data import options. These changes align with legislation passed in 2020, marking a significant milestone in financial aid reform.



In conclusion, while challenges persist, the Education Department’s proactive measures and collaborative partnerships aim to facilitate a smoother transition for students and institutions amidst the evolving landscape of college financial aid.

