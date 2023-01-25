Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal industry is currently facing a difficult period of layoffs, but Gunderson Dettmer has some positive news for its incoming first-year associates. The job starts next week, according to a spokesperson for the firm. A group of new associates who had their start dates delayed by two-and-a-half months will begin their careers at the Silicon Valley-based firm on January 17th, despite the recent headcount cuts at other firms with deep technology roots, such as Cooley LLP and Goodwin Procter.

The Gunderson lawyers were initially supposed to start on October 31, 2022. Still, the firm announced in September that it was pushing back the start date to January, reportedly citing slowing demand as the reason for the delay. The past two years have seen significant activity in the legal industry, with record levels of deal activity and the SPAC boom leading to increased work and law firm profits. Some firms increased their associate ranks to handle the increased workload and combat burnout.

However, the engines that propelled much of that activity have slowed down in the past year, leaving some firms with too many associates and insufficient work. Overall legal services demand decreased by 0.1% on a year-to-date basis through November 2022, according to a recently published report by Thomson Reuters, in contrast to the 3.7% growth rate for all of 2021.

  
What
Where


As a result, several law firms have had to trim their ranks, including Gunderson, Cooley, Goodwin, and Kirkland & Ellis. Cooley announced in late November that it would be laying off 150 attorneys and staff across its offices to adjust for slowing demand. Goodwin announced last week that it was laying off associates, paralegals, and other professional staff across its US offices, citing waning demand. On Monday, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan announced that it had laid off nine lawyers and 18 staff amid what it referred to as a “slowdown.”

The legal industry is currently facing a difficult period, with many firms having to make difficult decisions regarding layoffs. However, Gunderson Dettmer is bucking this trend by starting a new crop of associates next week, despite the recent headcount cuts at other firms. This is good news for the incoming associates and a positive sign for the industry.


REFERENCES:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Gunderson Associates Set to Start After Delay, Amid Layoffs (1)



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top