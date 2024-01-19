Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former associate Gita F. Sankano has filed a lawsuit against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, claiming that complaints about discriminatory conduct within the firm were consistently ignored or met with gaslighting and retaliation. The lawsuit, filed on January 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, sheds light on the alleged mistreatment Sankano faced during her time at the firm.

Discriminatory Email Sparks Controversy

The lawsuit points to an August 2023 email from partner Matthew Bowsher as pivotal. Described as “outrageously demeaning, dehumanizing, and demoralizing,” the email insulted Sankano’s cognitive ability. According to the suit, this incident indicated Bowsher’s behavior towards Sankano and other Black women at the firm.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Inadequate Investigation and Swift Termination

Troutman Pepper took 77 days to investigate Sankano’s complaint regarding the discriminatory email. However, the suit claims that the investigation concluded with the assertion that Bowsher had not engaged in discrimination because he also treated others poorly. Sankano was terminated a few weeks after the investigation, purportedly based on performance, despite consistently receiving above-average performance reviews.

Lack of Consultation and Unjust Review Process

The lawsuit highlights that the Black associate for whom Sankano performed most of her work was not consulted or informed about her termination. It further alleges that Bowsher consistently “belittled” Sankano and gave her a negative review, with no corrective action taken.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Micromanagement and Unfair Treatment

Sankano, a 2018 cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, was described as an “incredible asset” to the firm. However, the suit contends that she was set up to fail due to the micromanagement of her billable hours. At the time, Sankano, the only Black attorney in the Pepper Hamilton D.C. office, faced additional challenges when her hours were allegedly manipulated to make the partner appear more profitable.

Firm’s Denial and Commitment to Defense

Troutman Pepper staunchly denies the allegations, asserting that Sankano’s termination was based on legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for her performance. Diane C. Iselin, director of communications at Troutman Pepper, has expressed the firm’s commitment to defend itself against the claims vigorously. The lawsuit, represented by the Wigdor law firm, has brought broader issues of discrimination and retaliation to the forefront within the legal profession, emphasizing the need for transparency, fair investigations, and accountability.



See also: Former Black Associate Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Legal News

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law Students

State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Law Students

Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Legal News

Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Legal News

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Lawyers

Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools
Law Students

Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top