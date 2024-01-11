Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Expands Energy Team with Addition of Dale Smith in Houston

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to its Corporate & Financial Services Department with the addition of Dale Smith, an experienced energy finance and transactions attorney. Operating out of the Firm’s Houston office, Smith brings over 25 years of expertise in project development and finance across the energy sector, including upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas, renewable energy, power, and energy finance deals.

Growing Energy Team

This strategic move marks the seventh lateral partner addition to Willkie’s energy team within the past year, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its presence in Texas and nationwide. Joining Smith are energy attorneys Sarah McLean, Tony Johnston, and Tan Lu, who have recently become integral parts of Willkie’s expanding Houston team. In October, a notable three-partner renewable transactions team, consisting of Eric Pogue, Amanda Rosenberg, and Samantha Leavitt, joined the Firm’s New York and Los Angeles offices.

Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Expanding Transactional Platform

Archie Fallon, Managing Partner of the Houston office, expressed enthusiasm about Dale Smith’s addition, stating, “Dale’s addition further expands the energy transactional platform we’ve been building in Texas and across the country with our several partner additions this past year.”

Unique Expertise

Global Chair of Power & Renewable Energy, Eric Pogue, highlighted Smith’s unique skill set, emphasizing his extensive experience advising on complex commercial transactions for conventional and renewable energy clients. Pogue stated, “Dale has tremendous experience advising on complex commercial transactions for both conventional and renewable energy clients, as well as energy financing arrangements – he has a unique skill set that will substantially benefit our U.S. and global clients.”

Dale Smith’s Background

Dale Smith’s career encompasses diverse roles, including his recent position as a partner at Mayer Brown. Before entering the legal field, he was an analyst for Entergy in the electric and gas utility industry. Smith’s practice focuses on energy and energy finance transactions, advising lenders and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions. His expertise includes asset-based financings, acquisition and project financings, syndicated and structured financings (including tax equity), borrowing base facilities, letter of credit facilities, working capital facilities, workouts, restructurings, and DIP and bankruptcy exit financings.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Industry Involvement

In addition to his legal contributions, Dale Smith currently serves on the Institute for Energy Law Advisory Board, further solidifying his commitment to the industry’s growth and development.

Smith’s Perspective

Commenting on his move to Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Dale Smith expressed his excitement, stating, “Willkie’s dynamic Texas platform and growing national and international energy capabilities are a great fit for my practice, and I’m delighted to be a part of that growth. I look forward to working with the talented attorneys here to expand our transactional offerings to serve our client’s needs best.”

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More