Legal News

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Expands Energy Team with Addition of Dale Smith in Houston
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to its Corporate & Financial Services Department with the addition of Dale Smith, an experienced energy finance and transactions attorney. Operating out of the Firm’s Houston office, Smith brings over 25 years of expertise in project development and finance across the energy sector, including upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas, renewable energy, power, and energy finance deals.

Growing Energy Team

This strategic move marks the seventh lateral partner addition to Willkie’s energy team within the past year, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its presence in Texas and nationwide. Joining Smith are energy attorneys Sarah McLean, Tony Johnston, and Tan Lu, who have recently become integral parts of Willkie’s expanding Houston team. In October, a notable three-partner renewable transactions team, consisting of Eric Pogue, Amanda Rosenberg, and Samantha Leavitt, joined the Firm’s New York and Los Angeles offices.

Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Expanding Transactional Platform

Archie Fallon, Managing Partner of the Houston office, expressed enthusiasm about Dale Smith’s addition, stating, “Dale’s addition further expands the energy transactional platform we’ve been building in Texas and across the country with our several partner additions this past year.”

Unique Expertise

Global Chair of Power & Renewable Energy, Eric Pogue, highlighted Smith’s unique skill set, emphasizing his extensive experience advising on complex commercial transactions for conventional and renewable energy clients. Pogue stated, “Dale has tremendous experience advising on complex commercial transactions for both conventional and renewable energy clients, as well as energy financing arrangements – he has a unique skill set that will substantially benefit our U.S. and global clients.”

Dale Smith’s Background

Dale Smith’s career encompasses diverse roles, including his recent position as a partner at Mayer Brown. Before entering the legal field, he was an analyst for Entergy in the electric and gas utility industry. Smith’s practice focuses on energy and energy finance transactions, advising lenders and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions. His expertise includes asset-based financings, acquisition and project financings, syndicated and structured financings (including tax equity), borrowing base facilities, letter of credit facilities, working capital facilities, workouts, restructurings, and DIP and bankruptcy exit financings.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Industry Involvement

In addition to his legal contributions, Dale Smith currently serves on the Institute for Energy Law Advisory Board, further solidifying his commitment to the industry’s growth and development.



Smith’s Perspective

Commenting on his move to Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Dale Smith expressed his excitement, stating, “Willkie’s dynamic Texas platform and growing national and international energy capabilities are a great fit for my practice, and I’m delighted to be a part of that growth. I look forward to working with the talented attorneys here to expand our transactional offerings to serve our client’s needs best.”

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Amazon Seeks Protection under U.S. Law in Face of Lawsuit Alleging Profits from Illegal Casino Apps
Legal News

Amazon Seeks Protection under U.S. Law in Face of Lawsuit Alleging Profits from Illegal Casino Apps
Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Kirkland & Ellis Achieves Historic Milestone in Global M&A League Tables
Legal News

Kirkland & Ellis Achieves Historic Milestone in Global M&A League Tables
Boutique Firm Alleges Copyright Infringement Against Winston & Strawn
Breaking News

Boutique Firm Alleges Copyright Infringement Against Winston & Strawn
Lance Jasper Joins Akin Gump to Strengthen White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Practice
Lawyers

Lance Jasper Joins Akin Gump to Strengthen White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Practice
Federal Initiative to Ease Student Loan Discharges Falls Short of Expectations
Law Students

Federal Initiative to Ease Student Loan Discharges Falls Short of Expectations
Apple and Disney Face Shareholder Scrutiny Over AI Practices
Legal News

Apple and Disney Face Shareholder Scrutiny Over AI Practices
Quinn Emanuel Opens New Delaware Office, Appoints Michael Barlow as Partner
Legal News

Quinn Emanuel Opens New Delaware Office, Appoints Michael Barlow as Partner
White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
Legal News

White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit TESLA
Legal News

U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top