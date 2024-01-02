Breaking News

Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
Setting Records: Pierson Ferdinand’s Monumental Launch

Two former leaders at FisherBroyles have departed to establish Pierson Ferdinand. This firm boasts one of the most significant law firm debuts in the history of the United States. The official launch of Pierson Ferdinand, led by co-chairmen Michael Pierson and Joel Ferdinand, was announced today.

Leadership Transition: Pierson and Ferdinand Take the Helm

Michael Pierson, the former managing partner of FisherBroyles’ corporate department, and Joel Ferdinand, previously managing partner of its litigation department, will lead Pierson Ferdinand. The transition is expected to bring more than 130 lawyers from FisherBroyles to Pierson Ferdinand over the next three months, with additional lawyers anticipated to join from other firms throughout the year.

Full-Service Approach and Nationwide Presence

Like FisherBroyles, Pierson Ferdinand will operate as a distributed firm where all lawyers are partners. The firm positions itself as full-service, covering over 80 practice areas across corporate, litigation, and intellectual property departments. Headquartered in New York, the firm has a physical presence in 15 U.S. states and Washington D.C. and plans to open a London office in Q1.

  
Pierson’s and Ferdinand’s Professional Backgrounds

Michael Pierson, based in New York, previously served as assistant general counsel at Goldman Sachs, worked as an attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and joined FisherBroyles in 2017. Joel Ferdinand, located in Georgia, joined FisherBroyles in 2014 and served as global general counsel, executive committee member, and litigation team head.

Firm Values: Culture, Innovation, and Diversity

Ferdinand emphasized that Pierson Ferdinand focuses on culture, collegiality, and collaboration. The firm is committed to innovation, diversity, and inclusion, aiming to distinguish itself through these values, enabling its lawyers to provide solid client results.

Technological Edge: Pierson Ferdinand’s Tech Credentials

Pierson Ferdinand highlighted its technological capabilities, having developed a new tech stack that includes a customized legal practice management platform and introduced legal AI, research tools, and productivity software to enhance client value.

Leadership Team and FisherBroyles Impact

Alongside Pierson and Ferdinand, the firm’s leadership team includes managing partner and co-general counsel Landon Speights, CFO Meredith Mendes, and COO Matthew Bradley. The departure to form Pierson Ferdinand has nearly halved FisherBroyles’ lawyer count, impacting the firm that considered itself the largest distributed full-service law firm.



FisherBroyles Background and Non-Traditional Model

Founded in Atlanta in 2002, FisherBroyles entered the Am Law 200 in 2021, generating $135 million in revenue. The firm’s non-traditional model, emphasizing remote work and all lawyers being partners, allowed them to retain up to 80% of billed amounts.

A Trend Emerges: Recent Law Firm Launches

Pierson Ferdinand’s launch follows a trend of high-profile departures, such as more than 100 lawyers leaving Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith last summer to form a new boutique.

