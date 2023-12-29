Legal News

Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Alphabet’s Google has reached a preliminary settlement in a class-action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of secretly monitoring the online activities of millions of users who believed they were browsing privately. The proposed settlement has prompted U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, to pause the scheduled trial set for February 5, 2024.

Preliminary Settlement Reached

The lawsuit, seeking a minimum of $5 billion in damages, alleged that Google continued tracking users’ activities through its analytics, cookies, and apps even when they utilized Google’s Chrome browser in “Incognito” mode or other browsers in “private” browsing mode. The settlement terms were not disclosed, but lawyers for both parties confirmed the agreement of a binding term sheet through mediation. A formal settlement is expected to be presented for court approval by February 24, 2024.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Allegations Against Google

The plaintiffs contended that Google’s practices transformed the company into an “unaccountable trove of information,” allowing it to gather data about users’ friends, hobbies, favorite foods, shopping habits, and potentially embarrassing online searches. In August, Judge Gonzalez Rogers rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, emphasizing the uncertainty about whether Google had made a legally binding commitment not to collect user data during private browsing.

Legal Background and Damages

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit covered “millions” of Google users from June 1, 2016, onwards, seeking a minimum of $5,000 in damages per user for alleged violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws. The judge’s decision to put the trial on hold signals a potential resolution to the lengthy legal battle between Google and the aggrieved users.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Outlook and Response

Neither Google nor the lawyers representing the plaintiff consumers have issued official comments regarding the settlement. The case, officially known as Brown et al. v Google LLC et al., is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, case number 20-03664.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses
Legal News

Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses
Apple Appeals Import Ban of Watches Amid Patent Dispute
Legal News

Apple Appeals Import Ban of Watches Amid Patent Dispute
States Gear Up for 2024: Legislation Targets AI in Political Campaigns
Breaking News

States Gear Up for 2024: Legislation Targets AI in Political Campaigns
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Emergency Petition Challenging EPA’s “Good Neighbor” Rule
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Emergency Petition Challenging EPA’s “Good Neighbor” Rule
Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Legal News

Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Legal News

Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Lawsuit Challenges State Bar of Wisconsinâ€™s Diversity Clerkship Program
Law Students

Lawsuit Challenges State Bar of Wisconsinâ€™s Diversity Clerkship Program
Former Chicago Alderman Edward Burke Convicted on Racketeering, Bribery, and Extortion Charges
Legal News

Former Chicago Alderman Edward Burke Convicted on Racketeering, Bribery, and Extortion Charges
Former Vin Diesel Assistant Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit
Celebrity News

Former Vin Diesel Assistant Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top