Legal News

Conservative Legal Advocacy Group Challenges State Bar’s Diversity Fellowship Program
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative legal advocacy group, has initiated legal action against the State Bar of Wisconsin. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Wisconsin attorney Daniel Suhr, alleges that the State Bar’s diversity fellowship program for law students infringes upon the free speech rights of bar members whose dues contribute to its funding.

Legal Challenge Amidst Shifting Landscape

This legal maneuver comes after a series of challenges to diversity programs, gaining momentum after a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that prohibited colleges and universities from considering race in admissions. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s lawsuit positions itself within this broader context.

Plaintiff’s Assertion of Unconstitutionality

Daniel Suhr, the plaintiff in this case, contends that he should not be compelled to contribute to the state bar’s fellowship program. Suhr argues that the program is unconstitutional and unrelated to the core functions of the bar. The lawsuit posits that utilizing Suhr’s mandatory dues for what he deems an illegal initiative violates his First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

State Bar’s Diversity Fellowship Program

As outlined on its website, the State Bar of Wisconsin’s diversity fellowship program caters to first-year students at Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin Law School. Eligibility criteria include a demonstrated commitment to diversity and a proven record of academic achievement. Successful applicants are awarded 10-week paid summer positions at law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies.

Changes in Program Criteria and Allegations of Intent to Discriminate

The complaint highlights that the State Bar modified the program criteria in the fall, introducing race-neutral language that encourages applications from individuals with backgrounds historically excluded from the legal field. Despite this change, the lawsuit contends that the program remains legally questionable. According to the filing, the program’s founding intent to discriminate based on race persists, which is evident from the composition of its enrollees.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legal Remedies Sought by Suhr

In response to these allegations, Suhr seeks an injunction from the court, preventing the state bar from implementing the program in a manner that violates the rights of law students. Additionally, Suhr requests that his dues not be used for the program and seeks damages.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



Broader Context: Affirmative Action Challenges

This legal action is not isolated, as it echoes similar challenges initiated earlier by Edward Blum, an anti-affirmative action activist. Blum filed lawsuits against law firms Winston & Strawn, Perkins Coie, and Morrison & Foerster over their diversity fellowship programs. However, these suits were dropped after the firms altered their application criteria.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC’s Twitter Takeover Probe
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC’s Twitter Takeover Probe
Former Paralegal Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $600,000 from Saul Ewing’s Bankruptcy Estate Accounts
Lawyers

Former Paralegal Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $600,000 from Saul Ewing’s Bankruptcy Estate Accounts
Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest
Law Students

Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest
Dentons Unveils Leadership Transition with a Commitment to Global Growth
Legal News

Dentons Unveils Leadership Transition with a Commitment to Global Growth
Law School Applications Defy SCOTUS Decision: Surge in Diversity Despite Challenges
Breaking News

Law School Applications Defy SCOTUS Decision: Surge in Diversity Despite Challenges
Solo Practitioner Faces Sanctions for Misleading Website Claims
Lawyers

Solo Practitioner Faces Sanctions for Misleading Website Claims
U.S. District Judge James Donato Takes Center Stage in Epic Games vs. Google Play Store Battle
Legal News

U.S. District Judge James Donato Takes Center Stage in Epic Games vs. Google Play Store Battle
Challenges Mount for Texas Business Court as Judges’ Salaries Remain Unchanged
Legal News

Challenges Mount for Texas Business Court as Judges’ Salaries Remain Unchanged
Legal Landscape Sees Surge as Intellectual Property Firms Merge with Giants
Legal News

Legal Landscape Sees Surge as Intellectual Property Firms Merge with Giants
Exploring Alternatives to the LSAT: A Shift in Law School Admissions
Law Students

Exploring Alternatives to the LSAT: A Shift in Law School Admissions

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top