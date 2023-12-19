Legal News

Kenvue Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Spinoff, Triumphs in Lawsuits Alleging Tylenol’s Role in Autism
Kenvue Inc., a company born out of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer-health business, emerged victorious as a US District Judge, Denise Cote in Manhattan, rejected over 400 lawsuits claiming that prenatal exposure to Tylenol, an over-the-counter painkiller, could lead to autism. The judge dismantled the scientific foundation behind these cases, dealing a blow to the consolidated litigation against Kenvue and other acetaminophen manufacturers and sellers.

Legal Victory Sparks Stock Surge

Following Judge Cote’s ruling, Kenvue shares experienced a nearly 5% surge in Tuesday morning trading, relieving investors anticipating protracted and expensive legal battles. The judge’s decision effectively quashes the consolidation of the cases and shields Kenvue from potential liabilities associated with allegations that Tylenol contributes to infant developmental issues.

Flawed Scientific Basis Undermines Lawsuits

In her pretrial decision, Judge Cote highlighted the inadequacies in the scientific evidence presented by the plaintiffs. She concluded that the experts failed to establish credible links between Tylenol and conditions such as autism, attention-deficit problems, or hyperactivity. According to the judge, the plaintiffs’ scientific experts did not employ a “reliable application of scientific methods,” rendering the cases legally unsustainable.

Kenvue Welcomes Ruling

Kenvue expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, applauding Judge Cote for relying on guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which asserts that Tylenol does not cause autism or other ailments. Melissa Witt, a spokesperson for Kenvue, emphasized that the lawsuits had created confusion surrounding the safety of Tylenol, one of the most extensively studied medications in history.

Tylenol Liability and Inherited Lawsuits

Kenvue inherited the Tylenol liability when it was spun off from Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest healthcare products company, in its bid to segregate its consumer-health business. Besides Tylenol, Kenvue also owns well-known brands such as Band-Aids, Benadryl, and Listerine mouthwash. Additionally, the company inherited lawsuits filed outside the US and Canada related to claims that asbestos in J&J baby powder caused cancer.

