President Biden Nominates Judges in Red States to Address Vacancies
President Joe Biden is taking steps to fill judicial vacancies in states led by Republican senators, announcing five intended nominees with diverse legal backgrounds. These nominations reflect the administration’s commitment to addressing the backlog of vacancies in key regions.

Ernesto Gonzalez: Nominee for US District Court for the Western District of Texas

President Biden plans to nominate Ernesto Gonzalez, a senior attorney advisor in the Justice Departmentâ€™s criminal division. With an extensive legal career, Gonzalez served as an assistant US attorney in two Texas districts and an assistant district attorney in San Antonio. His nomination aims to fill the US District Court seat for the Western District of Texas.

Leon Schydlower: Elevated to the Trial Bench in the Western District of Texas

Leon Schydlower, currently a US magistrate judge in the Western District of Texas, is set to be elevated to the trial bench. A former special assistant US attorney in Hawaii, Schydlower has a background as a US Navy Judge Advocate Generalâ€™s Corps trial attorney. Additionally, he has been serving in the US Air Force Reserve JAG Corps since 2010, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

  
What
Where


John Kazen: Texas Trial Court Nominee Awaits Senate Vote

While these nominations are unveiled, John Kazen, President Biden’s first Texas trial court nominee for the Southern District of Texas, is awaiting a floor vote in the Senate, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address judicial vacancies in the state.

Susan Bazis: Nominee for a Life-Tenured Seat

Susan Bazis, a US magistrate judge for the District of Nebraska, is the intended nominee for a life-tenured seat. Her previous roles as a county judge in Nebraska and a county-level assistant public defender showcase her diverse legal experience.

Kelly Rankin: Nominee for District Court in Wyoming

Kelly Rankin, chief US magistrate judge for the District of Wyoming, is set to be nominated for a position on the district court. With a background as the criminal chief in the US Attorneyâ€™s Office for the District of Wyoming, Rankin brings a wealth of experience to the potential role.

Ann Marie McIff Allen: Planned Nominee for the District of Utah

Ann Marie McIff Allen, currently a judge on Utahâ€™s Fifth District Court, is the planned nominee for the District of Utah. Her previous role as the general counsel at Southern Utah University adds a unique dimension to her legal background.

