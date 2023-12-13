Legal News

Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
In an ongoing legal saga tied to the hush money payments from Donald Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, is encountering fresh challenges. Cohen’s lawyer, David M. Schwartz, recently filed a motion at the end of November seeking an early termination of Cohen’s supervised release, citing three District Court decisions as grounds for the request.

Questionable Legal Citations

However, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman discovered a significant issue with Schwartz’s motion. In a Tuesday order, Furman revealed that the three cases referenced in the motion appear to be non-existent. “As far as the Court can tell, none of these cases exist,” wrote Furman, an appointee of President Barack Obama. The judge has given Schwartz until next Tuesday to provide evidence supporting the existence of these cases, warning of potential sanctions if he fails to do so.

The Ongoing Legal Battle

The legal troubles for Cohen date back to August 2018 when he admitted in court that Trump had directed him to coordinate payments to two women to keep them silent about their interactions with Trump during his first presidential campaign. Despite facing conviction, Cohen’s prison sentence was shortened due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and he subsequently vowed to assist in bringing down his former boss.

Cohen has been on supervised release since November 2021, a situation his legal team is now attempting to terminate. Cohen, who was once contemplating a run for Congress in New Yorkâ€™s 12th Congressional District, now faces additional complications with the credibility of the legal arguments put forth by his lawyer.

Key Witness in Trump Case

Cohen has become a crucial witness in New York Attorney General Tish Jamesâ€™ civil case against Trump, accusing him of inflating his net worth to secure better financial deals. Cohen spoke to the grand jury that eventually indicted Trump over the matter.

Cohen’s Dramatic Fall

Once an integral part of Trump’s inner circle, Cohen’s fall has been one of the most dramatic collapses within the orbit of the former president. Despite initially working for Trump in 2006 and defending him against various allegations during his business and presidential career, Cohen’s association with Trump eventually led to his imprisonment.



Legal Troubles and Political Fallout

Cohen, who served as Trump’s defender against media scrutiny, found himself entangled in scandals, including alleged ties to Russia, during Trump’s presidency. After a failed political career, Cohen has emerged as a fierce opponent of Trump both in and out of the courtroom. His recent characterization of Trump as “scared” for not testifying in James’ case highlights the acrimony between the two.

Unsubstantiated Legal Citations

E. Danya Perry, another lawyer representing Cohen, acknowledged the issue with the cited cases and notified the judge. Despite the questionable citations, Perry believes that Cohen’s request for early termination of supervised release should still be granted, emphasizing her ethical obligation to inform the court of the issue.

